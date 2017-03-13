Former Rams, Chiefs QB lands back in Philly, Chase Daniel released (UPDATED)

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Nick Foles is returning to the Philadelphia Eagles on a two-year deal, the team announced Monday. The deal is worth $11 million with $7 million guaranteed, according to the NFL Network. Foles will serve as the backup to second-year starter Carson Wentz.

The Eagles and former Mizzou quarterback Chase Daniel mutually agreed it would be best to part ways

Foles joined the Chiefs last year as a free agent after being released by the Rams. He played in three games for Kansas City, starting one. He threw for 410 yards and three touchdowns. Foles played three seasons for the Eagles and one for the Rams before joining the Chiefs. The Chiefs declined Foles’ option on Thursday, making him a free agent.