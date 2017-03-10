Missouri Senate now posting archived audio of debate

Missouri Senate and the Secretary of State’s office have reached an agreement about posting online the Senate’s audio of debate. The state Senate is archiving recordings on its website of the chamber’s floor debate.

The 2017 legislative session began January 4. In February, Missourinet learned that this session’s archived audio of Senate debate was not being posted online.

Since 2013, each work day’s audio has been placed on the Secretary of State’s website.

Former Secretary of State Jason Kander (D) left office on January 9 when Jay Ashcroft (R) was sworn in. Senate officials and Ashcroft’s office have been discussing what pathway is the best use of resources.

The audio adds a level of transparency and is a handy fact-checking resource for the public. The recordings in both the House and Senate are most often used by members of the press, legislative staff, lawyers, state departments, advocacy groups and special interests.