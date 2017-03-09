The Bill Pollock Show–This #Mizzou season is starting to feel like the movie #MajorLeague (PODCAST)

It’s like Kim Anderson and the Mizzou players have a cutout of Jim Sterk in a leopard print outfit “Every time we win, we peel a section.”



Sterk is ready to get this season over with, but Anderson and the Mizzou players want to keep fighting.

I said on yesterday’s podcast, it wouldn’t surprise me if the Tigers rattled off three wins and got to Saturday. However, reality needs to set in and I’ll break down yesterday’s game and show you what you need to watch for tonight.

Oh, and whatever you do, don’t go to bed until the game is over…this team just might surprise you.