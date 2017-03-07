From Clinton County KFEQ: Residents recovering from EF-2 tornado

By Nadio Thacker, KFEQ in St. Joseph, Missouri

Residents are trying to pick up after a tornado leveled homes, took down power lines, lifted furniture and uprooted trees in Clinton County.

A tornado touched down Monday night between 7:15 and 7:46 p.m. The National Weather Service has determined the strength of the tornado as an EF-2 with the peak wind at 132 miles per hour. The tornado traveled from Smithville to Lathrop, a path of 18.7 miles. Julie Adolphson, Meteorologist in charge with the NWS of Pleasant Hill said a team was deployed Tuesday morning to assess the damage.

“Our path looks like just south of Trimble and moving towards the northeast, south of Plattsburg, and just on the southern edge of Lathrop and towards the northeast of Lathrop where it looks like that’s where it ended near Missouri 110,” Adolphson said. “I have to go through and compare the reports we received from spotters along with the survey team.”

No fatalities were reported. Adolphson said the strongest part of the tornado appears to have hit the areas of southwest McComas Ln. and southwest State Highway J.

Matt and Adrian Gaines said they were home at the time the tornado hit in the area of southwest State Highway J.

