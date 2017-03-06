The Bill Pollock Show–Sterk’s search hopes to land a big name coach for #Mizzou (PODCAST)

Who should be the next basketball coach for the University of Missouri? Jim Sterk is on the clock. His first major hire since taking over as Athletic Director is an important one and he knows he has to go big. Mid-major coaching call ups is not on Sterk’s radar. I’ve been told he wants to look at bigger schools, higher profile coaches.

Sterk has to find a coach that recruits will say “I want to play for him,” because right now, nobody is saying “I want to play for Mizzou.”

On today’s Podcast, I lay out the reasons for my top six. Not ranked in any particular order, but pay attention to Cuonzo Martin, Frank Martin, Tom Crean, Travis Ford, Chris Mack and Brad Underwood.

If I had to pick a mid-major wild card, it wouldn’t be Gregg Marshall of Wichita State. I have two major red flags from him. For starters, while he’ll listen to Mizzou it will take over $4 million to get him to jump and he admits he sees retirement not too far in the distance. I’d go the same route as the women’s program and look to Illinois State…IF all else fails.