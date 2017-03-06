Missouri House Budget Committee Chairman: We must preserve services for vulnerable people

(THIS STORY WRITTEN BY ALEX DEROSIER, MISSOURINET CONTRIBUTOR)

The Missouri House Budget Committee will meet Monday evening at the Statehouse in Jefferson City to consider using funds from a property tax credit to help pay for services for disabled and elderly Missourians.

It’s known as the “circuit breaker” tax credit, which reimburses low-income seniors and disabled residents for property taxes.

Renters, who do not pay property taxes, receive a monthly payment. House Budget Committee Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick’s proposal would stop the payments for renters and would use the funds to pay for home and community services instead.

“I think that more important than this property tax credit for people who aren’t paying property taxes is preserving services for people who are vulnerable,” Fitzpatrick says.

Chairman Fitzpatrick (R-Shell Knob) tells Missourinet people are worried about removing a source of income for some Missouri seniors, but says with a tight budget some services need to be prioritized over others.

He says if his bill passes, it would provide home and community services with $55-$60 million.