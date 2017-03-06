Kim Anderson wanted another year. “In the end, it was not my decision” (AUDIO)

Mizzou basketball coach Kim Anderson took questions during his time slot on the weekly SEC Basketball Teleconference.

I have a tremendous amount of respect for the way Anderson handled himself with the media on Monday morning, being upfront and honest with his answers.

“We just didn’t win enough games,” said Anderson.

Anderson said he found out ten days ago, just before he and the team were scheduled to leave for Mississippi State when he was told by Athletic Director Jim Sterk that he wanted to make a change.

“It was business as usual for me,” but Anderson admitted, “It’s hard to concentrate on what you’re doing, but I thought our staff did a great job. Certainly I would have loved to have another year.”

Anderson is 26-67 heading into this weekend SEC Tournament in Nashville, TN. The Tigers will play Auburn on Wednesday night, just four days after those two teams wrapped up the regular season.

Listen to Anderson’s teleconference. (10:00)

“A national search will begin immediately to identify and recruit the very best person to lead Mizzou Basketball into the future and we will utilize the services of a search consultant to assist in the identification and evaluation of candidates who are capable of returning our program to national prominence,” said Missouri Athletic Director Jim Sterk in a press release.