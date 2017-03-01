The Bill Pollock Show–After a dismal men’s loss, #Mizzou fans latch onto women’s program for hope (PODCAST)

If you didn’t hear the applause for the widow of Navy Seal Ryan Owens last night during President Trump’s address to Congress, it was moving. You can hear it here.

The Mizzou men’s basketball team may have hit rock bottom, but Tiger fans are clinging to hope that Robin Pingeton and her girls can finally give the University of Missouri something to cheer about. I’ll examine both basketball programs and give my take.

It’s always rewarding for a sports reporter when they can ask a question and the coach pauses and starts with “That’s a great question.” I love that I was able to make coach Pingeton think about her answer. Find out what I asked her.