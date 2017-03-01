STLBlues continue to slide, losing to Edmonton

Cam Talbot stopped 25 shots from St. Louis, and Milan Lucic and Mark Letestu scored to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 2-1 victory over the Blues on Tuesday night at Scottrade Center. Talbot made his league-best 57th start of the season, and snapped a two-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Blues playing their first game after trading fan favorite Kevin Shattenkirk, dropped their fourth straight after a six-game win streak under Mike Yeo.

“We’re not winning,” said Paul Stastny who scored for the Blues. “I think everyone’s (upset) around here and we know how valuable points are. We want to take it in our own hands. We can’t be sitting here and relying on others teams to lose to give us some breathing room.”

The Blues trail Nashville for third in the Central Division by seven points and have just a one point lead over the L.A. Kings for the 8th playoff spot in the Western Conference with a game in hand.

“When they scored all of a sudden we started watching them,” Blues coach Mike Yeo said. “We were waiting for the next bad thing to happen and we stopped playing. So that was the difference in the game because at that point they drew the five-on-three and obviously got the go-ahead goal.”