Missouri lawmakers react to Trump’s congressional address

President Trump’s first-ever address to Congress Tuesday night reaffirmed his promise to repeal and replace Obamacare. During a segment on MSNBC, Senator Claire McCaskill (D-Missouri) criticized the President’s healthcare approach.

“Here’s what the President said last night: going to take care of everybody with pre-existing conditions, going to make sure everyone has coverage with Medicaid, going to make sure that no one has any problem transforming into the new plan,” said McCaskill. “That’s a pretzel that’s not going to twist for them. You can’t do away with a mandate, which he also said, and do all those things without spending a boatload of money.”

West central Missouri Republican Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler said she appreciates Trump’s commitment to finding a solution for America’s healthcare system.

“So many people are being hurt under the current plan,” said Hartzler. “They can’t afford the insurance that they are forced to take and they can’t access a doctor of their choice.”

During his address, Trump defended his recent travel ban on seven predominantly Muslim nations. He also discussed things like rebuilding America’s inner cities, strengthening the military, tax reform, child care for families, the economy, job creation and building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“He’s only been in office four weeks, but yet he has accomplished a lot, such as saving American jobs,” said Hartzler. “But he’s also been addressing regulations, which are stifling this economy.”

McCaskill said she appreciated the tone of Trump’s speech.

“Now is the time for him to stop with all of the divisive rhetoric,” said McCaskill “Last night is maybe a new beginning. I hope it is and he stops calling people names and he stops trying to denigrate the American press.”

In a written statement from Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Missouri), he said Trump is taking action to fulfill the commitments he made to the American people.

“In his remarks, the president laid out an agenda focused on expanding economic opportunity, improving education, and protecting communities. He has already taken steps to rein in excessive regulations, which pile billions of costs on our economy and make it harder for businesses to grow. I was encouraged to hear those efforts will continue, along with several other steps that will create a better environment for job creation,” said Blunt. “It is also clear that this administration understands the struggle American families are facing under Obamacare, and is committed to moving forward on solutions that will expand access to quality, affordable care. Given the number of threats the United States and our allies face across the globe, I also appreciated hearing President Trump reaffirm the need to strengthen our military and develop a comprehensive plan to keep Americans safe. I look forward to working with the administration to move forward on an agenda that reflects the priorities of Missourians and families across our nation.”