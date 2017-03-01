Class 1 tournament basketball scores, along with Class 4 and 5 district scores from 2/28/17

Missourinet

Boys Basketball- 

Class 1 Sectionals

Advance 79, Scott County Central 60

Eminence 75, Bradleyville 69

Worth County 52, Braymer 43

North Andrew 55, Jefferson (Conception Jct.) 50

Walnut Grove 69, Montrose 51

Hermitage 69, Green Ridge 53

Glasgow 46, Chamois 34

Meadville 56, Linn County 49

 

Class 4 Districts

Farmington 82, Potosi 61

Hillsboro 86, DeSoto 43

St. Mary’s (St. Louis) 81, Affton 54

Confluence Prep Academy Charter 95, Winsor (Imperial) 63

Parkway Central 52, Priory 46

MICDS 65, Westminster Christian Academy 58

Sullivan 68, Pacific 66 (2ot)

St. Francis Borgia 61, Parkway West 44

St. Charles West 56, Ft. Zumwalt East 53

St. Charles 83, Riverview Gardens 57

Liberty (Wentzville) 65, Hannibal 38

Fulton 63, St. Dominic 43

McDonald County 47, Cassville 43

Carl Junction 70, Monett 46

Helias Catholic 56, Salem 41

Rolla 80, Osage 68

Grandview 79, Clinton 57

Nevada 51, Warrensburg 42

Grain Valley 49, Oak Grove 38

Raytown South 70, Moberly 56

Excelsior Springs 46, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 43

Northeast (Kansas City) 66, Smithville 41

Lafayette (St. Joseph) 71, Chillicothe 54

Benton 54, Savannah 45

 

Class 5 Districts

Poplar Bluff 77, Seckman 56

Jackson 70, Fox 54

Timberland 62, Francis Howell Central 48

Ft. Zumwalt West 58, Ft. Zumwalt South 54 (ot)

Pattonville 64, Hazelwood Central 57

Hazelwood Central 68, McCluer North 51

St. Louis University 81, Ritenour 47

Chaminade 77, Ladue Horton Watkins 48

Francis Howell 45, Marquette 44

Lafayette (Wildwood) 57, Eureka 51

Christian Brothers College 67, Kirkwood 41

DeSmet 56, Parkway South 54

Webster Grove 65, Mehlville 33

Vianney 65, Lindbergh 51

Jefferson City 59, Troy Buchanan 51

Battle 69, Holt 54

Willard 53, Waynesville 37

Lebanon 65, Central (Springfield) 54

Republic 67, Joplin 43

Nixa 57, Neosho 37

Lee’s Summit West 61, Lee’s Summit 42

Lee’s Summit North 64, Belton 60

Park Hill 61, Staley 49

Oak Park 44, Central (St. Joseph) 39

 

Girls Basketball-

Class 1 Sectionals

Scott County Central 54, Delta 24

South Iron 74, Couch 60

Mercer 53, Southwest (Livingston County) 36

Jefferson (Conception Jct.) 46, King City 32

Walnut Grove 59, Bronaugh 25

Leeton 63, Wheatland 54

Prairie Home 42, Madison 41

Green City 52, Norborne 43

 

Class 4 Districts

Dexter 74, Ste. Genevieve 66

Sikeston 70, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) 55

North Country 49, Farmington 34

Potosi 41, Festus 38

Parkway North 63, Visitation Academy 29

Parkway Central 47, MICDS 33

Hannibal 51, Liberty (Wentville) 39

Mexico 47, Fulton 31

West Plains 71, Bolivar 42

Logan-Rogersville 49, Marshfield 27

Clinton 45, Warrensburg 39

Harrisonville 50, Grandview 25

Notre Dame de Sion 58, Van Horn (Independence) 22

Center 55, Central Academy 12

Pembroke Hill 71, East (Kansas City) 45

 

Class 5 Districts

Ft. Zumwalt North 47, Ft. Zumwalt West 44

Ft. Zumwalt South 53, Francis Howell Central 48

Blue Springs South 38, Blue Springs 29

Rock Bridge 50, Hickman 35

Belton 47, Lee’s Summit North 46

Lee’s Summit 48, Lee’s Summit 37

North Kansas City 45, Raytown 33

Park Hill South 58, St. Teresa’s Academy 45

William Chrisman 53, Liberty North 39

Liberty 39, Truman 31