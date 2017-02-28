STLBlues finally pull the trigger on Shattenkirk trade

They St. Louis Blues sent defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk to the Washington Capitals in exchange for a first-round pick in 2017, a conditional second round pick in 2019 and center Zach Sanford. Shattenkirk rejoins former Blues teammate T.J. Oshie. Washington has the best record in the NHL. With 11 goals and 31 assists for 42 points, Shattenkirk is fourth among defensemen in scoring this season, third in goals and seventh in assists.

The Blues are clearly sellers this season. Last year, they went all in for a run at the Stanley Cup and in the end, lost David Backes and Troy Brouwer to free agency. For the last couple of seasons it became apparent the Blues would not be able to afford Shattenkirk and now as they sit in eighth place in the Western Conference, GM Doug Armstrong must get something in return.

The Blues and Capitals also made a separate deal. Washington sends Brad Malone to St. Louis in exchange for goalie Pheonix Copley. Copley was part of the deal with Brouwer when St. Louis traded Oshie last season.