Lincoln Blue Tigers upset Lindenwood in MIAA tournament opener

Three of the four higher seeds advanced as the first night of the MIAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

#9 Lincoln 72, #8 Lindenwood 61

In the only upset of the night ninth seeded Lincoln used an 18-2 run mid-way through the second half to earn a 72-61 opening round win over eighth seed Lindenwood. For the Blue Tigers Jaylon Smith led the way with 21 points while Anthony Virdure added 16 points. Maurice Mason finished with 12 points and Richie Lewis had a double-double with 12 points and a game high 11 rebounds. For the Lions Chandler Diekvoss led the way with 14 points, LJ McIntosh added 12 points and Jackson Price finished with 10 points. LU moves on to the quarterfinals in Kansas City where they will face top seeded Northwest Missouri at 6 p.m. on March 2 from Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.

#5 Fort Hays State 61, #12 Northeastern State 53

Fifth seeded Fort Hays State used an 19-9 run late in the game to close out a 61-53 victory over 12th seed Northeastern State in the opening round. For the Tigers Hadley Gillum led the way with a double-double scoring a game high 21 points and pulling down a game high 12 rebounds. Rob Davis finished with 12 points as did Trey O’ Neil while JaQuan Smith added 10 points and six rebounds. For the RiverHawks Tanner Mouse finished with 14 points and Braxton Williams pulled down a team best seven rebounds. FHSU advances to take on fourth seeded Missouri Southern at 8:30 p.m. in the quarterfinal round on March 2 from Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.

#7 Central Oklahoma 62, #10 Emporia State 49

Seventh seeded Central Oklahoma shot .478 from the field as they earned a 62-49 opening round victory over tenth seeded Emporia State. For the Bronchos Josh Holliday led the way with 18 points while Corey Alpough finished with 12 points. Corbin Byford had 18 points and a team best five rebounds while Jordan London dished out a game high eight assists. For the Hornets Brandon Hall finished with 10 points and Stephaun Limuel pulled down a game high seven rebounds. UCO advances to take on second seeded Central Missouri at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 2 from Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.

#6 Washburn 89, #11 Southwest Baptist 70

Sixth seeded Washburn shot .536 from the field as they earned an 89-70 victory over 11th seed Southwest Baptist in the opening round. For the Ichabods Brady Skeens had a double-double scoring 23 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Cameron Wiggins finished with 21 points, Cooper Holmes had 17 points and Javion Blake added 14 points on the night. For the Bearcats Cartier Dean led the way with 21 points while Logan Hovey added 16 points and five rebounds. WU will move on Kansas City where they will face third seeded Nebraska-Kearney at 12 p.m. on March 2 from Municipal Auditorium.