Cunningham and Smith pick up SEC postseason honors

Mizzou Women’s Basketball sophomore guard Sophie Cunningham (Columbia, Mo.) and freshman Amber Smith (Shreveport, La.) received All-SEC recognition, as announced by the league Tuesday. Cunningham was named First Team All-SEC while Smith earned SEC Co-Freshman of the Year and All-Freshman Team honors.

Cunningham averaged a team-best 17.8 points per game, which ranks second in the SEC entering postseason play. Cunningham ranks second in the SEC in free throw shooting, making 84.4 percent of her attempts. She also boasts a 48.4 field goal percentage and is the only player in the league shooting above 80 percent from the free throw line and 45 percent from the field.

She leads Mizzou in assists and ranks 11th in the league with 3.5 per game.

Smith is the fourth Tiger in program history to earn conference Freshman of the Year honors. She gives Mizzou back-to-back Freshman of the Year honorees for the second time in program history (Kesha Bonds – 1996, Julie Helm-1997). Smith put together an outstanding freshman campaign, averaging 5.8 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 48.5 percent from three-point range, 47.0 percent from the field and 75 percent from the free throw line. Her current three-point field goal percentage is on pace to set a single-season program record (min. 30 attempts).

