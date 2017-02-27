TwinBill — #STLCards get first win as the catchers come up big. Zimmer roughed up in #Royals loss

Yadier Molina was the DH on Sunday and 31-year old Eric Fryer was behind the plate to start the game. Both catchers had two hits and drove in two runs each as the Cardinals scored seven runs for the second straight day, this time a 7-4 victory over the Marlins on Sunday at their shared complex in Jupiter.

Cardinals starter Mike Mayers retired all six batters he faced. Brett Cecil then made his Cardinals debut with a scoreless inning. Cecil worked two singles by Martin Prado and Christian Yelich. Cecil is really focusing in on his changeup. A third pitch that if he can throw over for strikes, will make him tough to hit with his fastball and curve.