It’s 2017 and we can’t figure out how to announce winners of contests anymore.

I clear up the confusing surrounding last night’s Oscar mishap. Jimmy Kimmel tries to throw Warren Beatty under the bus, but Beatty knew something was up.

I tried watching the Daytona 500…they lost me with their all their new rules. What ever happened to just driving 200 laps and whoever was leading at the end wins?

Plus bye weeks in hockey are bad and it may be time for a new message at Mizzou?