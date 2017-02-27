Mizzou women rally at Bama, earn double bye for SEC Tournament (Bracket included)

Missourinet

Sierra Michaelis scored 22 points and Sophie Cunningham had 20, and the two scored 18 of Mizzou’s 23 points in the fourth-quarter as the No. 24 Tigers rallied for a 65-56 win over Alabama in the regular-season finale on Sunday.

The Tigers used a 13-0 run to grab the lead.

Mizzou (21-9, 11-5 SEC), won its fifth straight and for the first time in 30 seasons, the Tigers have reached back-to-back 20-win seasons.

Mizzou earns the No. 3 seed with a 21-9, 11-5 record and double-bye for the SEC Tournament,  March 1-5, 2017 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

Tournament Bracket

The Tigers will play the winner of 6th seeded Texas A&M vs 11th seeded Florida/14th seeded Arkansas.  The Tigers beat Texas A & M 78-76 on Jan. 19th.  They won at Arkansas two days later 60-46 and won 74-67 at Florida on Feb. 16th.  A first round victory would likely lead to a matchup with 2nd seeded Mississippi State where the Tigers lost in Starkville, 70-53 back on Feb. 5th.