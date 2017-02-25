TwinBill — #Royals, Rangers honor Ventura. Carpenter homers for #STLCards

Prior to the start of their Cactus League opener, the Royals and Texas Rangers paid tribute to Yordano Ventura.

Before the game, Gomez & Beltre placed flowers on the mound in honor of Yordano Ventura & we observed a moment of silence. #Ace30 pic.twitter.com/OcZyOH1XDa — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) February 25, 2017

Surprise city official Wayne Turner presented a plaque to Royals manager Ned Yost in honor of Ventura. The plaque will permanently remain on a stadium wall.

Salvador Perez had a double and homer, and drove in four runs in the Royals’ 7-5 victory over the Rangers.

Perez said, “I just got lucky.”

In Florida, new leadoff hitter Dexter Fowler drew two walks and scored twice. Matt Carpenter batting third, hit a homer and drove in three runs in the Cardinals 8-7 loss to the Miami Marlins.

“The way we manufactured that run in the first inning was key,” Fowler said. “If we can do that, we’ll win a lot of games.”