Road woes continue for #Mizzou basketball

Make it 34 straight games without a road victory for the Missouri Tigers men’s basketball team after their 80-77 loss at Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers were down 58-47 with just under ten minutes to play and hit 13 of their next 15 field goal attempts to pull themselves back into the game.

Down 71-68, Jordan Geist made a layup a drew a technical foul from Marcanvis Hymon. Cullen VanLeer hit both technical free throws giving the Tigers a 72-71 lead with 3:11 to play. They would never lead again.

The Tigers finished 2-for-7 down the stretch.

Freshman Frankie Hughes came off the bench to score 22 points, but as we’ve seen many times this season, when the Tigers had chances to cut the deficit or take the lead, they failed multiple times.

Give Mizzou credit for actually coming back to take the lead, but too many times they left the freshman to try to bail them out…Hughes either missed shots or turned the ball over. There were 18 possessions when Mizzou shot the basketball within three points or less. Eight of those possessions ended in the hands of the freshman. Below are the results of those possessions.

Frankie Hughes Turnover. 4 – 7

Frankie Hughes missed Three Point Jumper. 14 – 17

Frankie Hughes missed Three Point Jumper. 24 – 25

Frankie Hughes missed Three Point Jumper. 36 – 39

Frankie Hughes missed Jumper. 62 – 65

Frankie Hughes Turnover. 68 – 69

Frankie Hughes missed Jumper. 72 – 74

Frankie Hughes missed Three Point Jumper. 77 – 80

The Tigers fall to 7-21 over and 2-14 in SEC play.