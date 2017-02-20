Presidents’ Day closings in Missouri

Monday is Washington’s Birthday and Presidents’ Day, which is a federal, state and county holiday.

Most federal, state and county offices are closed Monday, with the exception of emergency services like police and fire and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Corrections employees will be working in the state’s 20 prisons.

In Missouri the state holiday is known as “Washington’s Birthday”, to honor the nation’s first President. While it is a state holiday, the Missouri Legislature will be in session on Monday in Jefferson City.

Most banks and financial institutions are closed Monday, and there is no regular mail delivery.