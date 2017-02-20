Northwest Missouri man killed in officer-involved shooting

By Nadia Thacker, KFEQ Radio

A St. Joseph man has been killed in an officer-involved shooting early Monday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jason Fanning, 27, has been identified as the person fatally wounded in the shooting incident.

Captain Jeff Wilson says an officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at 20th and Charles Street in St. Joseph. In the process of investigating, the officer fired shots. Fanning, allegedly the driver of the vehicle, was hit during the incident and transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Sgt. Jake Angle with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says the St. Joseph Police Department has requested the patrol investigate the incident. Capt. Wilson says the officer who fired the shots has been placed on administrative leave.

An autopsy is underway.