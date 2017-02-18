Tigers fall behind early, can’t catch Tennessee

Missouri is still looking for a road victory. After falling behind 13-3 in the early moments, the Tigers never recovered and lost at Tennessee 90-70 in Knoxville.

Cullen VanLeer gave Missouri a 2-0 lead in the first minute, then went scoreless for over eight. Tennessee went on a 13-0 run and never looked back.

The Tigers made one run in the first half to close the gap seven after the Vols were up 33-15. Mizzou went on an 11-0 run but Tennessee answered quickly with 5-0 run.

The Tigers were in early foul trouble and the Vols went 16 of 19 at the line in the first half. Missouri trailed by as many as 24 in the second half.

Terrence Phillips scored 18. Jordan Barnett, who played 21 games for Rick Barnes when he coached at Texas, scored 11.