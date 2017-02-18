Missouri’s Blunt says national security advisor’s resignation was the right move

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (R-Missouri) says Michael Flynn’s resignation as national security advisor was the right decision. Flynn reportedly spoke with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. in December about sanctions the U.S. imposed on Russia for its suspected interference in November’s general election — an act that might have violated federal law. Flynn also allegedly misled Vice President Mike Pence and others about his communication with Russia.

“If you’re going to be the national security advisor, your credibility has to be absolute,” says Blunt.

He expects Flynn to be called to testify to a Senate committee. Blunt is a member of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

“The Intelligence Committee is looking at what the Obama administration left on the table about Russia and our elections,” says Blunt.

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg has been named acting national security adviser to replace Flynn.

The New York Times is reporting that U.S. agencies intercepted several phone calls between President Trump’s 2016 campaign team and Russian intelligence officials. U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill (D-Missouri) is among many Democrats calling for public hearings on Russia’s involvement in U.S. elections and the Trump administration.