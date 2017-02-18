2017 MSHSSA wrestling results after Friday

106 Class 1

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Levi Connelly (Seneca) 44-7 won by decision over Connor McAteer (Whitfield) 38-12 (Dec 6-1)

Semifinal – Tanner Dalinghaus (Lathrop) 49-3 won in tie breaker – 1 over Ross Critten (Gallatin) 44-3 (TB-1 3-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Tommy Weeks (Adrian) 41-5 won by fall over Lizzie Miller (Buffalo) 32-20 (Fall 1:37)

Cons. Round 3 – James Jury (Brookfield) 35-11 won by fall over Mason Hutchings (Richmond) 32-22 (Fall 1:25)

113 Class 1

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Rance Waigand (Richmond) 46-3 won by decision over Max Roark (Seneca) 35-10 (Dec 5-0)

Semifinal – Ethan Smith (Buffalo) 47-7 won by fall over Andrew Newbrough (Centralia) 43-7 (Fall 1:33)

Cons. Round 3 – Andrew Beane (Lathrop) 47-7 won by major decision over Conner Berry (Maysville) 28-18 (MD 11-0)

Cons. Round 3 – Wade Raeman (Whitfield) 37-10 won by major decision over Carter Lalumia (Adrian) 37-8 (MD 9-1)

120 Class 1

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Mike McAteer (Whitfield) 46-3 won by fall over Dylan Wheeler (Marceline) 44-3 (Fall 1:54)

Semifinal – Dylan Wade (Maysville) 50-4 won by decision over Caleb Kelly (Principia) 31-6 (Dec 3-1)

Cons. Round 3 – Dallas Larsen (Warsaw) 41-5 won by decision over Tristan Blair (Lathrop) 40-8 (Dec 6-0)

Cons. Round 3 – Dawson Stephens (Seneca) 41-13 won by decision over Braden Carpenter (Lawson) 26-16 (Dec 5-0)

126 Class 1

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Dalton Wade (Maysville) 39-13 won by decision over Austin Bowman (Richmond) 37-4 (Dec 6-3)

Semifinal – Dalton Hembree (Seneca) 52-4 won by major decision over Drake Eychaner (North Andrew) 40-5 (MD 14-4)

Cons. Round 3 – Tyler Hachman (Lawson) 29-8 won by fall over Josh Aleman (Principia) 27-14 (Fall 0:28)

Cons. Round 3 – Dalton Bridges (Blair Oaks) 29-8 won by decision over Legend Alicea (Whitfield) 18-22 (Dec 10-3)

132 Class 1

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Tyler Ross (Lawson) 44-4 won by fall over Grafton Littrell (Centralia) 46-8 (Fall 2:38)

Semifinal – Alex Hollingsworth (Lexington) 44-0 won by decision over Dylan Caldwell (Richmond) 37-17 (Dec 5-4)

Cons. Round 3 – Drayton Harris (Gallatin) 42-10 won by decision over Trenton Houston (Buffalo) 44-16 (Dec 5-1)

Cons. Round 3 – Dayton Fields (Seneca) 49-5 won by decision over Richard Jordan (Whitfield) 27-13 (Dec 8-1)

138 Class 1

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Kaleb Popplewell (Maysville) 54-2 won by decision over Clayton Stallo (Marceline) 42-7 (Dec 10-3)

Semifinal – Luke West (Hallsville) 48-3 won by major decision over Jacob Anderson (Mid-Buchanan) 37-16 (MD 11-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Cade Killingsworth (Lawson) 34-12 won by decision over Marcus Autrey (Buffalo) 41-15 (Dec 10-4)

Cons. Round 3 – Cameron Wheeler (Carrollton) 36-7 won by decision over Kade Kennedy (Plattsburg) 47-14 (Dec 4-1)

145 Class 1

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Brock Mauller (Father Tolton Catholic) 45-0 won by fall over Dylan Shotwell (Whitfield) 43-7 (Fall 1:14)

Semifinal – Kolby Estes (Warsaw) 48-4 won by decision over Dalton Schlie (Plattsburg) 37-8 (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Wyatt Bird (Gallatin) 41-8 won by decision over Braidn Ford (Richmond) 39-10 (Dec 4-3)

Cons. Round 3 – Carter Kinkead (Centralia) 32-4 won by decision over Braeden Campbell (Summit Christian Academy) 44-10 (Dec 5-2)

152 Class 1

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Jarrett Jacques (Father Tolton Catholic) 44-0 won by fall over Colton Williams (Lawson) 26-2 (Fall 3:25)

Semifinal – Trey Smith (Seneca) 56-1 won by fall over Alex Cupp (Marceline) 43-7 (Fall 4:32)

Cons. Round 3 – Parker Rotterman (Mid-Buchanan) 45-9 won by decision over Chad Maupin (North Callaway) 43-8 (Dec 5-4)

Cons. Round 3 – Stevie Elwell (Knob Noster) 15-3 won by tech fall over Declan Schweizer (Gallatin) 34-12 (TF-1.5 4:36 (16-0))

160 Class 1

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Zac Russell (Whitfield) 49-6 won in sudden victory – 1 over Floyd Miller (Buffalo) 43-6 (SV-1 6-1)

Semifinal – Andrew Edgar (Marceline) 46-3 won by decision over Andrew Martin (Holden) 44-7 (Dec 2-1)

Cons. Round 3 – Lance Hymer (Seneca) 53-8 won by fall over Wyatt Cummings (Plattsburg) 33-26 (Fall 3:31)

Cons. Round 3 – Mason Hoagland (Knob Noster) 40-11 won by decision over Drew Rorebeck (Trenton) 34-6 (Dec 6-5)

170 Class 1

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Dominic Nobile (Richmond) 40-5 won by decision over Alvaro Porras (Lexington) 36-12 (Dec 3-1)

Semifinal – Jackson Evans (Centralia) 50-4 won by decision over Mason Doll (South Harrison) 49-2 (Dec 9-4)

Cons. Round 3 – Michael Trotter (Versailles) 36-12 won by fall over Kameren Jenkins (Lawson) 31-20 (Fall 3:47)

Cons. Round 3 – Kodie Bellury (Knob Noster) 49-4 won by fall over Austin Reid (Buffalo) 39-16 (Fall 3:29)

182 Class 1

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Corbin Menke (Lawson) 48-1 won by fall over Noah Elmore (Whitfield) 45-8 (Fall 3:55)

Semifinal – Brett Campbell (Summit Christian Academy) 55-0 won by major decision over Willie Schotte (Versailles) 42-1 (MD 18-10)

Cons. Round 3 – Warren Sheppard (Lexington) 37-5 won by major decision over Gabe Frank (Carrollton) 33-13 (MD 18-7)

Cons. Round 3 – Austin Keefhaver (Richmond) 36-8 won by decision over Kale Schrader (Seneca) 43-9 (Dec 5-0)

195 Class 1

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Adrean Fisher (Lawson) 41-3 won by decision over William Boldt (Whitfield) 32-10 (Dec 10-5)

Semifinal – Richard Menconi (Brookfield) 47-1 won by decision over Blake Williamson (Buffalo) 48-5 (Dec 11-5)

Cons. Round 3 – Blake McClain (Plattsburg) 12-3 won by decision over Luke Douglas (Lathrop) 44-13 (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Graydee Rains (Gallatin) 45-5 won by decision over Jadan Whitney (Trenton) 41-15 (Dec 6-4)

220 Class 1

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Gunner Martin (Polo) 49-1 won by decision over Colten Kenady (Buffalo) 42-11 (Dec 4-2)

Semifinal – Sam Hasekamp (Centralia) 55-1 won by fall over Mason Owen (Trenton) 39-12 (Fall 0:23)

Cons. Round 3 – DJ Gerhart (Marceline) 40-8 won by decision over Bradley Gibson (Plattsburg) 46-15 (Dec 4-0)

Cons. Round 3 – Justin Leath (Lone Jack) 36-4 won by fall over Jacob Aeschbacher (Versailles) 40-4 (Fall 1:41)

285 Class 1

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Max Darrah (Whitfield) 46-2 won by decision over Diaz Elliott (Richmond) 42-10 (Dec 3-0)

Semifinal – Brooks Baker (Brookfield) 43-1 won by fall over Trey Taft (Centralia) 36-17 (Fall 5:25)

Cons. Round 3 – Isaac Hill (Holden) 35-9 won by fall over Elory Anderson (Stanberry) 40-5 (Fall 6:47)

Cons. Round 3 – Shane Sisco (Buffalo) 46-7 won by decision over Joe Goetz (Lafayette County) 40-12 (Dec 3-2)

106 Class 2

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Austin Coons (Odessa) 41-8 won by decision over Dalton Thompson (St. Clair) 42-7 (Dec 7-2)

Semifinal – Joseph Semerad (Monett) 51-3 won by fall over Sawyer Day (Cameron) 44-12 (Fall 3:16)

Cons. Round 3 – Colton Sewell (Chillicothe) 37-8 won by decision over Travis Waldner (Dexter) 35-6 (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Jonathan Cochrum (Christian) 38-4 won by decision over Granite Cunningham (Bolivar) 37-12 (Dec 3-1)

113 Class 2

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Joel Barrientos (Monett) 48-5 won by decision over Cristian Dixon (Benton) 29-11 (Dec 5-2)

Semifinal – Jake Huffman (Savannah) 46-4 won by decision over Tucker MacWilliam (Oak Grove High School) 35-7 (Dec 8-6)

Cons. Round 3 – Adam Hellebusch (St. Francis Borgia) 36-7 won by decision over Isaiah Simmons (Eldon) 41-11 (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Hunter Williams (Excelsior Springs) 17-12 won by decision over Nathan Geisner (Ste. Genevieve) 29-9 (Dec 2-0)

120 Class 2

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Jay Strausbaugh (Logan-Rogersville) 43-6 won by major decision over Luke Moffett (Bolivar) 38-9 (MD 13-5)

Semifinal – Connor Brown (Oak Grove High School) 46-0 won by fall over Dylan Patton (Mexico) 31-6 (Fall 1:27)

Cons. Round 3 – Karter Brink (Monett) 45-10 won by decision over Logan White (Odessa) 31-11 (Dec 4-3)

Cons. Round 3 – Ty Lewis (St. James) 22-11 won by decision over Gabriel Hummer (Savannah) 27-12 (Dec 9-2)

126 Class 2

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Tanner Pavlica (Oak Grove High School) 37-7 won in sudden victory – 1 over Jason Landing (St. Clair) 43-5 (SV-1 6-4)

Semifinal – Chase Foreman (Cameron) 50-3 won by decision over Brandon Dews (Fulton) 28-6 (Dec 7-3)

Cons. Round 3 – Carl Paetow (Lutheran South) 34-5 won by decision over Brock Carter (Logan-Rogersville) 13-14 (Dec 3-0)

Cons. Round 3 – Drake Smith (Savannah) 48-5 won by decision over Chance Sullivan (Pleasant Hill) 37-14 (Dec 3-1)

132 Class 2

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Chase Minnick (Chillicothe) 49-3 won by major decision over Mikey Crocker (St. James) 41-4 (MD 12-2)

Semifinal – Gunnar Bradley (Monett) 42-12 won by decision over Grant Staffen (Ste. Genevieve) 34-13 (Dec 7-4)

Cons. Round 3 – Blake Schmidt (Southern Boone) 42-3 won by decision over Dean Foster (Savannah) 37-14 (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Tucker Caswell (Fulton) 36-4 won by major decision over Blake Howard (Kirksville) 25-18 (MD 12-3)

138 Class 2

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Peyton Smith (Savannah) 34-1 won by fall over Dylan Hellebusch (St. Francis Borgia) 37-4 (Fall 4:36)

Semifinal – Kai Rogers (Winfield) 53-0 won by decision over Jordan Shewmaker (Benton) 39-5 (Dec 3-1)

Cons. Round 3 – Lucas Campbell (Logan-Rogersville) 46-10 won by major decision over Chase Hampton (Bolivar) 25-14 (MD 8-0)

Cons. Round 3 – Dillon Nichols (Mexico) 43-9 won by fall over Devan Hudson (Fulton) 21-18 (Fall 2:25)

145 Class 2

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Ryan Herman (St. Clair) 36-2 won by decision over Clark Rogers (Winfield) 45-9 (Dec 3-2)

Semifinal – Benny Ladd (Clinton) 55-2 won by major decision over Austin Morgan (Excelsior Springs) 37-7 (MD 12-4)

Cons. Round 3 – Jared Humbolt (Ste. Genevieve) 39-5 won by fall over Blaine Schoenfeld (Owensville) 25-13 (Fall 4:19)

Cons. Round 3 – Austin Magnuson (Osage) 36-7 won by fall over Trevor Hachtel (St Charles West) 32-17 (Fall 2:53)

152 Class 2

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Tanner Sparks (Kirksville) 36-1 won by fall over Isaiah Johnson (Benton) 36-9 (Fall 3:03)

Semifinal – Michael Hummer (Savannah) 49-4 won by decision over Brandon Carbray (St Charles West) 41-8 (Dec 4-0)

Cons. Round 3 – Daryin Sharp (Bolivar) 38-10 won by decision over Onis Howard (Monett) 32-15 (Dec 2-1)

Cons. Round 3 – Armand Kenepaske (Odessa) 31-19 won by decision over Charles Pumel (Boonville) 41-10 (Dec 8-2)

160 Class 2

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Trenton Dillon (Eldon) 54-1 won by fall over Jacob Pavlica (Oak Grove High School) 29-8 (Fall 5:34)

Semifinal – Kellen Ekern (Mexico) 45-1 won by fall over Brant Price (Savannah) 51-4 (Fall 3:07)

Cons. Round 3 – Greg Rolwes (Priory) 44-8 won by decision over Kyler Guthrie (Moberly) 37-13 (Dec 1-0)

Cons. Round 3 – Dean Adkins (Chillicothe) 47-6 won by decision over Codie Stroup (St. Clair) 44-7 (Dec 10-3)

170 Class 2

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Brit Wilson (Mexico) 50-0 won by fall over Wyatt Goade (Cassville) 23-10 (Fall 0:40)

Semifinal – Cole Lightfoot (Pleasant Hill) 45-3 won by decision over Matthew Twaddle (Maryville) 38-10 (Dec 7-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Dalton Ward (Sullivan) 30-17 won by fall over Colton Moore (Owensville) 23-20 (Fall 4:02)

Cons. Round 3 – Dawson Brandt (Eldon) 46-12 won by decision over Aaron Herman (St. Clair) 33-9 (Dec 4-1)

182 Class 2

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Ben Turnbough (Potosi) 40-0 won by decision over Kayde Burton (Chillicothe) 35-9 (Dec 6-4)

Semifinal – Caleb Shanks (Cameron) 55-1 won by major decision over Jeremiah Glise (Savannah) 39-14 (MD 9-0)

Cons. Round 3 – Joel Martin (Oak Grove High School) 34-18 won by tech fall over Vin Kriegshauser (Kirksville) 28-21 (TF-1.5 4:11 (17-2))

Cons. Round 3 – Tony Kraus (Priory) 37-8 won by decision over Robert Strong (Miller Career Academy) 37-4 (Dec 7-3)

195 Class 2

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Tage McNutt (Benton) 35-3 won by decision over Wade Hahn (Ste. Genevieve) 41-1 (Dec 1-0)

Semifinal – Ian Meyer (Monett) 43-3 won by tech fall over Chance Richards (Moberly) 34-9 (TF-1.5 4:48 (16-0))

Cons. Round 3 – Dawson Cox (Cameron) 52-6 won by decision over Colton Gillespie (Kirksville) 18-7 (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Trenton Kidwell (Eldon) 47-12 won by decision over Cameron Fox (Mexico) 35-16 (Dec 1-0)

220 Class 2

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Drake Ortiz (St. James) 42-4 won by decision over Gabriel Rumbaoa (Boonville) 41-5 (Dec 7-4)

Semifinal – Tyler Curd (Oak Grove High School) 44-1 won by decision over Josh Richards (St. Clair) 42-4 (Dec 8-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Jacob Johnson (Nevada) 45-3 won by fall over Lawrence Jones (John Burroughs) 31-6 (Fall 2:03)

Cons. Round 3 – Curtis Weston (Benton) 41-4 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Wyatt Turner (Mexico) 39-12 (UTB 2-1)

285 Class 2

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Marcus Paddack (St Charles West) 41-5 won by major decision over Matthew Dean (Central (Park Hills)) 16-5 (MD 10-2)

Semifinal – Terrese Aaron (Mexico) 50-0 won by fall over Austin Kemp (Oak Grove High School) 33-3 (Fall 4:29)

Cons. Round 3 – Ian Schaumburg (Osage) 28-5 won by fall over Clayton Vaughn (Ste. Genevieve) 24-14 (Fall 2:25)

Cons. Round 3 – Joe Bryant (Cameron) 43-3 won by fall over Jamie Aleshire (Moberly) 30-14 (Fall 0:51)

106 Class 3

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – James Freitag (Kearney) 37-8 won by major decision over Oscar Ortiz (McDonald County) 44-7 (MD 12-3)

Semifinal – Braden Bradley (Belton) 42-6 won by injury default over Evan Winder (Helias Catholic) 46-8 (Inj. 0:04)

Cons. Round 3 – Cameron Steinhoff (Liberty (Wentzville)) 39-8 won by decision over Jackson Shea (Battle) 23-19 (Dec 8-1)

Cons. Round 3 – Ben Bohr (St. Charles) 46-5 won by decision over James Short (Hillsboro) 41-11 (Dec 1-0)

113 Class 3

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Caden Green (Kearney) 32-11 won by major decision over Blake Ackerman (Smithville) 43-12 (MD 10-1)

Semifinal – Cody Phippen (Platte County) 45-3 won by decision over Cody Hey (Washington) 34-6 (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Caleb Benshoof (Grain Valley) 37-8 won by fall over Skyler Harris (Branson) 29-13 (Fall 4:36)

Cons. Round 3 – Bradly Harman (Farmington) 39-8 won by fall over Nick Lindley (Ft. Zumwalt South) 31-5 (Fall 3:33)

120 Class 3

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Dylan Owens (Hillsboro) 45-1 won by decision over Dalen Moore (Carthage) 50-3 (Dec 6-2)

Semifinal – Clayton Singh (Kearney) 39-4 won by fall over Zach Fennell (Rolla) 44-7 (Fall 0:47)

Cons. Round 3 – Jakob Gerow (McDonald County) 39-6 won by decision over Trent Starr (Grain Valley) 30-14 (Dec 10-3)

Cons. Round 3 – Dalton Landreth (Marshall) 39-6 won by decision over Mitchell Bohlken (Smithville) 35-13 (Dec 2-1)

126 Class 3

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Tristan Barr (Rolla) 49-1 won by decision over Andrew Shea (Battle) 35-9 (Dec 4-0)

Semifinal – Cameron Rudy (Ft. Zumwalt South) 47-2 won by decision over Trenton Young (Neosho) 46-9 (Dec 9-6)

Cons. Round 3 – Mitchell Alexander (Grain Valley) 34-7 won by decision over Nick Norbury (Carthage) 38-13 (Dec 2-1)

Cons. Round 3 – Tyler Church (Carl Junction) 32-15 won by decision over Colby Benge (Warrensburg) 39-15 (Dec 6-3)

132 Class 3

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Sam Frankowski (Rockwood Summit) 44-3 won by decision over Devan Lewis (Kearney) 34-9 (Dec 5-2)

Semifinal – Gannon Millard (Neosho) 44-5 won by decision over Calvin Obermark (Washington) 32-22 (Dec 13-6)

Cons. Round 3 – Ryan Hampton (Smithville) 16-9 won by major decision over Holden Hughes (Carl Junction) 35-15 (MD 15-7)

Cons. Round 3 – Alex Garrett (Willard) 40-8 won by decision over Trent LeGrotte (Grain Valley) 28-16 (Dec 5-0)

138 Class 3

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Wolfgang Clapper (Grain Valley) 43-0 won by decision over Coleman Brainard (Rolla) 46-5 (Dec 5-0)

Semifinal – Alex Rivera (Smithville) 47-3 won by decision over Taylor Brown (Warrensburg) 51-3 (Dec 5-1)

Cons. Round 3 – Braxton Barnes (Neosho) 45-10 won by fall over Tallon Heimbach (Willard) 26-12 (Fall 4:13)

Cons. Round 3 – Jake Kiethline (Ft. Zumwalt South) 22-7 won by decision over Johnathan Kelpe (Washington) 44-11 (Dec 5-2)

145 Class 3

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Jacob Warren (Windsor (Imperial)) 41-2 won by major decision over Jacob Ulrich (Branson) 42-7 (MD 10-0)

Semifinal – Nikolas Chavez (Willard) 47-0 won by decision over Joe Biondo (Belton) 32-7 (Dec 4-3)

Cons. Round 3 – Dawson Sickmeier (Union) 42-7 won by decision over Austin Gaebe (Washington) 21-19 (Dec 7-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Austin Denson (Ft. Zumwalt South) 36-11 won in sudden victory – 1 over Nick Gaines (Helias Catholic) 38-12 (SV-1 4-2)

152 Class 3

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Tristan Lineberry (Grain Valley) 28-9 won by decision over Ethan Locke (Kearney) 42-7 (Dec 6-5)

Semifinal – Robert Weber (Belton) 30-4 won by decision over Markkel Moore (Carthage) 41-6 (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Gage Maxwell (Rolla) 28-4 won by fall over Hunter Holderfield (Branson) 33-10 (Fall 1:12)

Cons. Round 3 – Logan Zimmermann (DeSoto) 45-6 won by decision over Justin Harris (Festus) 41-8 (Dec 14-11)

160 Class 3

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Ralph Hernandez (Grain Valley) 36-8 won in sudden victory – 1 over Braden Danner (Harrisonville) 33-4 (SV-1 4-2)

Semifinal – Austin Purtle (Smithville) 46-7 won by decision over Jacob Orsay (Ladue Horton Watkins) 40-1 (Dec 8-3)

Cons. Round 3 – Noah Perkins (Webster Groves) 41-6 won by fall over Andrew Jones (Hannibal) 32-14 (Fall 2:18)

Cons. Round 3 – James Anding (Pacific) 51-8 won by decision over Kyle Sanders (Neosho) 36-20 (Dec 2-0)

170 Class 3

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Drake Meine (Warrenton) 37-2 won in sudden victory – 1 over Dakota Schmidt (Platte County) 44-12 (SV-1 8-6)

Semifinal – Ottis Peeler (Raytown South) 40-0 won by decision over Joey Williams (Neosho) 49-5 (Dec 11-8)

Cons. Round 3 – Brian Boyd (Smithville) 42-10 won by major decision over Aidan Morley (Ladue Horton Watkins) 43-6 (MD 10-0)

Cons. Round 3 – Hunter Smith (Battle) 30-11 won by decision over Morgan Earl (Willard) 45-9 (Dec 6-4)

182 Class 3

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Hunter Vanlue (Webb City) 51-0 won by decision over Ryan Yarnell (Windsor (Imperial)) 42-2 (Dec 6-3)

Semifinal – Dayton Brown (Warrensburg) 48-5 won by decision over Joshua Stinnett (Sikeston) 49-4 (Dec 8-3)

Cons. Round 3 – Dennis Land (Ft. Zumwalt South) 41-8 won by decision over Cameron Caldwell (Willard) 39-7 (Dec 3-1)

Cons. Round 3 – Haiden Meyer (Union) 39-8 won by fall over Brett Mordecai (Kearney) 36-13 (Fall 1:48)

195 Class 3

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Jacob Boyd (Smithville) 51-2 won by major decision over Zachary Plummer (Neosho) 37-15 (MD 14-3)

Semifinal – Sage Smart (Platte County) 37-12 won by decision over Charlie McCracken (Westminster Christian Academy) 43-8 (Dec 8-3)

Cons. Round 3 – Marshaun Swift (Grandview) 35-9 won by fall over Christian Smart (Willard) 42-6 (Fall 3:14)

Cons. Round 3 – Hunter Pyle (Republic) 45-6 won by decision over Johnathon Williamson (DeSoto) 29-18 (Dec 3-2)

220 Class 3

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Jacob Null (Warrenton) 38-2 won by decision over Malik Clayborn (Belton) 21-9 (Dec 6-5)

Semifinal – Casey Jumps (Platte County) 46-4 won by major decision over Christian Nutz (Neosho) 33-15 (MD 10-0)

Cons. Round 3 – Clayton Mordecai (Kearney) 39-10 won by fall over Dalton Berg (Farmington) 33-15 (Fall 0:51)

Cons. Round 3 – Julian Richardson (Republic) 39-12 won by decision over Austin Hymer (Willard) 26-17 (Dec 3-2)

285 Class 3

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Zeke Wall (Carl Junction) 40-7 won by fall over Austin Campbell (Harrisonville) 23-6 (Fall 1:52)

Semifinal – Adrian Hitchcock (Neosho) 50-2 won by fall over Emanuel Childs (Raytown South) 35-13 (Fall 1:11)

Cons. Round 3 – Corbin Lee (St. Mary`s (St. Louis)) 28-4 won by decision over Jonathan York (University City) 42-8 (Dec 6-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Bronnie Kinser (McDonald County) 46-8 won by decision over Landon Porter (DeSoto) 38-8 (Dec 10-3)

106 Class 4

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Cevion Severado (Christian Brothers College) 44-3 won by decision over Khyler Brewer (Staley) 52-8 (Dec 3-2)

Semifinal – Jeremiah Reno (Liberty) 43-0 won by major decision over Jack Wrocklage (Seckman) 36-10 (MD 14-0)

Cons. Round 3 – Jayden Carson (Lafayette (Wildwood)) 45-10 won by decision over Dylan Looney (Fox) 28-12 (Dec 8-4)

Cons. Round 3 – Trey Crawford (Park Hill) 35-7 won by fall over Carter Smith (Holt) 44-6 (Fall 5:00)

113 Class 4

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Kai Orine (Seckman) 47-1 won by injury default over Demetrius Trotter (North Kansas City) 34-10 (Inj. 2:36)

Semifinal – Anthony Pisciotta (Timberland) 36-3 won by decision over Jack Lenox (Marquette) 43-6 (Dec 7-1)

Cons. Round 3 – Jaylen Carson (Lafayette (Wildwood)) 46-9 won by major decision over Tyler Collins (Blue Springs) 31-10 (MD 17-5)

Cons. Round 3 – Nathan Undertajlo (Holt) 37-12 won by major decision over Jake Nickols (Ozark) 28-11 (MD 11-0)

120 Class 4

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Malik Johnson (Christian Brothers College) 32-1 won by decision over Brock Davis (Rock Bridge) 41-3 (Dec 3-2)

Semifinal – Cameron Fusco (Seckman) 38-4 won by decision over Austin Kolvek (Park Hill) 31-8 (Dec 5-1)

Cons. Round 3 – Cameron Spires (Timberland) 39-5 won by fall over Cole Roark (Lebanon) 39-13 (Fall 2:12)

Cons. Round 3 – Tyler Kreith (Francis Howell) 34-4 won by decision over Maren Cahill (Raymore-Peculiar) 32-10 (Dec 5-4)

126 Class 4

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Garret Kloeppel (Parkway South) 43-0 won in sudden victory – 1 over Charles Kusick (Jefferson City) 37-7 (SV-1 3-1)

Semifinal – Cameron Valdiviez (Rockhurst) 44-2 won by decision over Andrew Godier (Francis Howell Central) 23-6 (Dec 7-1)

Cons. Round 3 – Sean Sax (Waynesville) 38-4 won by decision over Gus Guilliams (Jackson) 38-4 (Dec 9-8)

Cons. Round 3 – Kyle Prewitt (Christian Brothers College) 38-13 won by decision over Morgan Potts (Lee`s Summit West) 23-8 (Dec 8-2)

132 Class 4

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Colin Valdiviez (Rockhurst) 49-0 won by decision over Dakota Thevel (Northwest (Cedar Hill)) 43-7 (Dec 9-3)

Semifinal – Joshua Saunders (Christian Brothers College) 35-5 won by decision over Cameron Wegener (Lafayette (Wildwood)) 49-5 (Dec 4-3)

Cons. Round 3 – Trevor Christian (Lebanon) 42-9 won by decision over Joshua Galmiche (Marquette) 38-13 (Dec 8-4)

Cons. Round 3 – Sam Rackers (Jefferson City) 34-12 won by decision over Blake Berryman (Staley) 45-13 (Dec 6-3)

138 Class 4

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Tyler Stegall (Northwest (Cedar Hill)) 49-3 won by decision over Corey Wait (Francis Howell Central) 27-5 (Dec 9-4)

Semifinal – Peter Kuster (Jefferson City) 42-1 won by decision over Jeff Farris (Holt) 30-16 (Dec 7-0)

Cons. Round 3 – Collen Divers (Fort Osage) 37-9 won in sudden victory – 1 over Teyler Bruch (Waynesville) 36-8 (SV-1 10-5)

Cons. Round 3 – David Berryman (Staley) 26-2 won by decision over Luke Hardy (Troy Buchanan) 35-9 (Dec 5-0)

145 Class 4

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Kyran Hagan (Eureka) 51-1 won by decision over Peter Lucitt (Waynesville) 25-2 (Dec 5-1)

Semifinal – Greyden Penner (Liberty) 44-1 won by decision over David Marlow (Parkway South) 38-7 (Dec 9-3)

Cons. Round 3 – Anthony Michaels (Lafayette (Wildwood)) 39-8 won by decision over Christian Mayberry (Jefferson City) 40-7 (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Tyler McGhee (Francis Howell) 28-11 won in sudden victory – 1 over Rocky Elam (Staley) 44-12 (SV-1 2-1)

152 Class 4

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Alec Hagan (Eureka) 47-1 won by decision over Charley Genisio (Staley) 50-9 (Dec 5-0)

Semifinal – Hunter Shelton (Oak Park) 35-1 won by fall over Landon Wiswall (Hickman) 40-6 (Fall 5:17)

Cons. Round 3 – Payne Guilliams (Jackson) 39-5 won by decision over Caleb Covert (Lafayette (Wildwood)) 33-13 (Dec 7-3)

Cons. Round 3 – Colton Hawks (Holt) 42-7 won by disqualification over Thomas Lisher (Park Hill) 36-8 (DQ)

160 Class 4

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – DJ Shannon (Christian Brothers College) 47-0 won by fall over Blake Hopson (Park Hill) 31-11 (Fall 0:59)

Semifinal – Cory Peterson (DeSmet) 42-5 won by decision over Bret Heil (Blue Springs) 42-4 (Dec 6-5)

Cons. Round 3 – Jonathan Floyd (Francis Howell Central) 38-13 won by major decision over Anthony Mabery (Staley) 48-9 (MD 12-4)

Cons. Round 3 – Ryan Howerton (Ritenour) 43-10 won by decision over Jeremiah Kent (Hickman) 43-3 (Dec 5-2)

170 Class 4

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Austin Stofer (Lafayette (Wildwood)) 49-3 won in sudden victory – 1 over Antonio Jenkins Harris (Francis Howell) 33-3 (SV-1 3-1)

Semifinal – Devin Winston (Park Hill) 42-1 won by fall over Myron Crawford (Francis Howell North) 33-8 (Fall 3:29)

Cons. Round 3 – cameron young (McCluer North) 31-8 won by decision over Tyler Bise (Jefferson City) 36-6 (Dec 7-5)

Cons. Round 3 – Chase Stegall (Northwest (Cedar Hill)) 45-5 won by decision over Jermey Ashlock (Seckman) 41-10 (Dec 5-2)

182 Class 4

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Kyle Dickhaus (Eureka) 42-3 won by decision over Hunter Tessman (Staley) 48-6 (Dec 6-4)

Semifinal – Elias Vaoifi (Fort Osage) 40-1 won by decision over Dylan Komperda (Francis Howell) 37-1 (Dec 3-1)

Cons. Round 3 – Dustin Jones (Lindbergh) 39-8 won by fall over Austin Wegener (Lafayette (Wildwood)) 39-16 (Fall 2:36)

Cons. Round 3 – TJ Hullaby (Park Hill) 28-13 won by decision over Zach Moore (Lee`s Summit West) 29-8 (Dec 6-2)

195 Class 4

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Zach Elam (Staley) 52-1 won by fall over Donovan Benetti (Nixa) 40-6 (Fall 1:42)

Semifinal – Jack Flynn (Francis Howell) 36-1 won by decision over Jude Barrett (Hickman) 36-4 (Dec 12-5)

Cons. Round 3 – Ashton Sharp (Park Hill) 32-11 won by decision over Remington Brelsford (Oak Park) 29-8 (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Jack Marak (Parkway South) 46-6 won by fall over Solomon Garcia (Joplin) 28-7 (Fall 2:42)

220 Class 4

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Danny Conley (Chaminade) 48-1 won by decision over Logan Wells (Lindbergh) 44-4 (Dec 9-8)

Semifinal – Jackson Berck (Francis Howell Central) 41-2 won in sudden victory – 1 over Nick Wily (Fort Osage) 33-6 (SV-1 3-1)

Cons. Round 3 – Cortez Woods (Lafayette (Wildwood)) 37-12 won by decision over Don Hammers (Rock Bridge) 26-9 (Dec 1-0)

Cons. Round 3 – Oswaldo Garcia (Nixa) 37-11 won in sudden victory – 1 over Branden Baccus (Jefferson City) 18-9 (SV-1 3-1)

285 Class 4

Semis & 3rd WB (16 Man)

Semifinal – Matthew wilke (McCluer North) 36-6 won by decision over Cody Brave (Timberland) 20-9 (Dec 6-5)

Semifinal – Daterraion Richardson (Liberty North) 43-2 won by decision over Jordan Williams (Ft. Zumwalt West) 42-5 (Dec 5-3)

Cons. Round 3 – Jacob Vogel (Seckman) 42-13 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Norman Deverse (Hazelwood Central) 22-17 (UTB 3-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Zane Shaddox (Liberty) 49-1 won by decision over Davonta Finney (Jefferson City) 31-12 (Dec 7-1)

