MSHSAA Class 2 2017 wrestling results after day one

106 Class 2

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Colton Sewell (Chillicothe) 35-8 won by fall over Deshaun Smith (Moberly) 34-9 (Fall 2:24)

Cons. Round 1 – Keegan Scarborough (Oak Grove High School) 29-12 won by tech fall over Brendan Labbee (Sullivan) 32-13 (TF-1.5 4:41 (17-2))

Cons. Round 1 – Ethan Day (Excelsior Springs) 26-11 won by decision over Jackson Caswell (Fulton) 26-11 (Dec 4-3)

Cons. Round 1 – Austin Kline (Clinton) 38-13 won by decision over Tyrek Cutts (Soldan International Studies) 40-5 (Dec 2-0)

113 Class 2

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Carter Wade (Odessa) 18-21 won by decision over Brayan Juarez (Mexico) 19-27 (Dec 2-1)

Cons. Round 1 – Gavin Robertson (Kirksville) 22-11 won by major decision over Logan Saxbury (St. James) 25-16 (MD 13-3)

Cons. Round 1 – Jacob Aleshire (Moberly) 32-12 won by fall over Riley Hawk (Bolivar) 27-17 (Fall 3:56)

Cons. Round 1 – Seth Harris (Dexter) 36-8 won by fall over Lavonte Hinkle (Miller Career Academy) 34-7 (Fall 3:25)

120 Class 2

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Noah Juliette (Potosi) 36-4 won by fall over Caleb Worland (Cameron) 36-18 (Fall 3:14)

Cons. Round 1 – Dawson Jones (Dexter) 23-17 won by decision over Solomon Huff (Fulton) 22-17 (Dec 13-8)

Cons. Round 1 – Evan Dowdy (Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau)) 31-16 won by decision over Aiden Perry (Benton) 14-24 (Dec 8-1)

Cons. Round 1 – Ty Lewis (St. James) 20-11 won by fall over Trevon Robinson (Soldan International Studies) 33-8 (Fall 2:25)

126 Class 2

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Brock Carter (Logan-Rogersville) 12-13 won by fall over Jack Morgan (Moberly) 27-20 (Fall 0:57)

Cons. Round 1 – Kevin Duong (Mexico) 29-10 won by fall over Matthew Stone (Dexter) 22-21 (Fall 2:03)

Cons. Round 1 – Hayden Carlson (Osage) 24-6 won by fall over Hunter Armstrong (Benton) 25-18 (Fall 2:02)

Cons. Round 1 – Clint Donovan (Odessa) 19-26 won by decision over Robert Givens (McCluer South-Berkeley) 10-15 (Dec 7-0)

132 Class 2

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Luke Malizzi (Odessa) 25-21 won by decision over George Embry (Pembroke Hill) 29-17 (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Round 1 – Blake Schmidt (Southern Boone) 40-3 won by fall over Darrell Malone (Kennett) 25-15 (Fall 2:25)

Cons. Round 1 – Ben Provost (Winfield) 26-4 won by fall over Jon Stevenson (Cameron) 28-27 (Fall 2:25)

Cons. Round 1 – Blake Howard (Kirksville) 24-17 won by decision over Kobie Blankenship (Sullivan) 35-15 (Dec 8-2)

138 Class 2

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Max Bake (Odessa) 23-14 won by decision over Josh Stevenson (Cameron) 29-29 (Dec 6-0)

Cons. Round 1 – Chase Hampton (Bolivar) 24-13 won by fall over Dustin Jahnsen (Owensville) 30-12 (Fall 2:46)

Cons. Round 1 – Matthew Cozart (Hollister) 20-16 won by decision over Bryce Larson (Chillicothe) 35-17 (Dec 3-1)

Cons. Round 1 – Noah Turner-House (Central (Park Hills)) 28-13 received a bye () (Bye)

145 Class 2

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Jacob Kern (Fulton) 17-12 won by decision over Steven Walser (Cameron) 34-22 (Dec 8-5)

Cons. Round 1 – Kale Dudley (Sullivan) 22-11 won by fall over Zach Blixt (Chillicothe) 21-26 (Fall 2:22)

Cons. Round 1 – Trevor Hachtel (St Charles West) 31-16 won by major decision over Zach Kroah (Oak Grove High School) 9-31 (MD 15-1)

Cons. Round 1 – Hayden Burks (Bolivar) 28-15 won by major decision over Robert Collins (Miller Career Academy) 30-9 (MD 15-3)

152 Class 2

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Daryin Sharp (Bolivar) 36-10 won by fall over Dhruv Shetty (John Burroughs) 26-11 (Fall 4:20)

Cons. Round 1 – Joey Thompson (Chillicothe) 26-23 won by decision over Evan Shetley (Sullivan) 24-13 (Dec 7-2)

Cons. Round 1 – Daylyn Snelling (Center) 39-11 won by fall over Cooper Bombach (Owensville) 24-14 (Fall 0:32)

Cons. Round 1 – Charles Pumel (Boonville) 40-9 won by fall over Bruce Ha (Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau)) 10-6 (Fall 2:04)

160 Class 2

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Kyler Guthrie (Moberly) 36-12 won by fall over Logan Carlin (Cassville) 8-10 (Fall 0:46)

Cons. Round 1 – Greg Rolwes (Priory) 42-8 won by fall over Michael Moran (Affton) 18-12 (Fall 3:56)

Cons. Round 1 – Tanner Rector (Owensville) 30-12 won by fall over Jackson Sanders (Maryville) 34-15 (Fall 2:13)

Cons. Round 1 – Sam Mulligan (John Burroughs) 28-11 won by decision over Ian Kilburn (Sullivan) 20-13 (Dec 8-1)

170 Class 2

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Daniel Duffy (Pembroke Hill) 34-9 won by fall over Tristan Hachtel (St Charles West) 21-25 (Fall 2:20)

Cons. Round 1 – Colton Moore (Owensville) 22-19 won by fall over Dakota Bayer (Benton) 19-19 (Fall 3:44)

Cons. Round 1 – Colton Bristol (Fulton) 17-6 won by fall over Isaac Washburn (Chillicothe) 17-13 (Fall 1:28)

Cons. Round 1 – Richard Gillespie-Taylor (Soldan International Studies) 34-8 won by fall over Adrian Ransom (Clinton) 31-23 (Fall 4:40)

182 Class 2

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Joel Martin (Oak Grove High School) 32-18 won by fall over Ryan Edenburn (Pleasant Hill) 22-21 (Fall 2:50)

Cons. Round 1 – Vin Kriegshauser (Kirksville) 27-20 won by fall over Chris Greene (Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau)) 18-18 (Fall 1:23)

Cons. Round 1 – Robert Strong (Miller Career Academy) 36-3 won by fall over Cole Petty (St. James) 27-15 (Fall 3:53)

Cons. Round 1 – Jett Featherston (Dexter) 33-15 won by fall over Aidan Reid (John Burroughs) 18-8 (Fall 0:57)

195 Class 2

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Erek Brose (Chillicothe) 22-21 won by forfeit over Lane Jellison (Pleasant Hill) 39-8 (For.)

Cons. Round 1 – Colton Gillespie (Kirksville) 17-6 won by fall over Kalub Evans (Potosi) 15-15 (Fall 2:40)

Cons. Round 1 – Caleb Longobardi (Nevada) 18-9 won by fall over Devonte Flakes (Kennett) 28-12 (Fall 2:40)

Cons. Round 1 – Arondo Harris (Miller Career Academy) 33-9 won by major decision over Colten Gibson (Dexter) 20-12 (MD 11-3)

220 Class 2

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Lawrence Jones (John Burroughs) 30-5 won by fall over Koa Creech (Bolivar) 17-14 (Fall 2:15)

Cons. Round 1 – Jace Ellis (Owensville) 16-8 won by fall over Max Anderson (Chillicothe) 27-15 (Fall 3:37)

Cons. Round 1 – Johnathan Chapman (Moberly) 35-12 won by decision over Ryan Owens (Maryville) 22-13 (Dec 9-2)

Cons. Round 1 – Clayton Hazelrigg (Odessa) 33-15 won by fall over Brandon Harris (Miller Career Academy) 23-3 (Fall 4:18)

285 Class 2

1st WB (16 Man)

Cons. Round 1 – Tony Eighmy (Benton) 22-8 won by fall over Brandon Gandy (Hollister) 25-10 (Fall 5:43)

Cons. Round 1 – Camren Mcqueen (Owensville) 28-18 won by fall over Jesse Knisely (Clinton) 34-14 (Fall 1:40)

Cons. Round 1 – Dominic Lawrence (Southern Boone) 33-10 won by forfeit over Keegan Valdez (Chillicothe) 30-20 (For.)

Cons. Round 1 – Treyvon Lemons (Kennett) 12-6 won by fall over Kemond Murray (McCluer South-Berkeley) 8-9 (Fall 2:02)

