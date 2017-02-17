Missouri Senator: Hiring Pruitt like hiring arsonist to put out a fire

Missouri U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill (D) says “hiring Scott Pruitt to run the EPA is like hiring an arsonist to put out a fire.” The U.S. Senate today has narrowly confirmed Pruitt as EPA administrator. The Senate voted 52-46 in favor of President Trump’s cabinet nominee.

“I can’t support Scott Pruitt. I’m happy to vote to get rid of regulations that harm Missouri agriculture. In fact, I just introduced another bipartisan bill with Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) lessening the amount of hoops you have to jump through that are duplicative as to pesticides. I am all down for common sense being applied to regulations,” says McCaskill.

Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (R) supports Pruitt to head the agency.

“I have a hard time imagining that anybody had more future damage lined up for the economy than the past director of the EPA,” says Blunt. “Attorney General Pruitt is a common sense guy,” says Blunt. “He’s had great responsibility as attorney general but he’s been willing to challenge these rules that didn’t make sense.”

Many Republicans oppose the Obama administration’s power plant and clean water regulations. The power plant rule aims to reduce emissions nationwide 30% by 2030. Opponents of the regulations say electric bills would drastically increase.

Opponents of the clean water rule say the federal government would have the authority over virtually all bodies of water. Supporters of the rule say clearly defining which waters are protected from pollution is important.

Pruitt, the Oklahoma Attorney General, wants to dismantle climate change and clean water regulations and cut EPA jobs.