#STLBlues continue to roll under Coach Yeo

Blues backup goalie Carter Hutton can’t even believe it, saying he’s never done anything like this on this level of hockey.  Hutton made 25 saves for his second straight shutout and fourth in eight games, and the Blues beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 on Wednesday night in the Blues final game at Joe Louis Arena.  Next season, the Wings will move into a brand new arena.

Ivan Barbashev scored 2:06 into the game and Jaden Schwartz had an empty-net goal in the final seconds for the Blues, who have won a season-high five straight games, all of which came on a road trip. They are 6-1 since Yeo replaced the fired Ken Hitchcock.

The Blues will be back home Thursday for Vancouver.

The Blues have crept back into control of third place in the Central Division, but remain 10 points behind Chicago, who has also won five straight.

Western Conference
CENTRAL GP W L OTL PTS ROW SOW SOL HOME ROAD GF GA DIFF L10 STRK
Minnesota 56 37 13 6 80 34 3 2 19-7-1 18-6-5 187 130 +57 7-2-1 Lost 1
Chicago 57 35 17 5 75 33 2 1 18-7-4 17-10-1 166 147 +19 7-3-0 Won 5
Blues 57 30 22 5 65 29 1 1 17-9-4 13-13-1 163 165 -2 7-3-0 Won 5
Nashville 56 27 21 8 62 25 2 3 16-7-6 11-14-2 158 151 +7 5-4-1 Won 1
Winnipeg 59 26 29 4 56 24 2 1 14-14-1 12-15-3 171 187 -16 4-6-0 Won 1
Dallas 58 22 26 10 54 22 0 1 15-9-6 7-17-4 160 187 -27 3-6-1 Lost 2
Colorado 54 15 37 2 32 15 0 1 7-19-1 8-18-1 109 184 -75 2-8-0 Lost 4