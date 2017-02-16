MSUBears lose another one possession game. Now 2-6 in close finishes

Dequon Miller’s open look as the final buzzer sounded just missed, and the Missouri State Bears found themselves on the losing end of another one possession game, losing to Missouri Valley Conference co-leader Illinois State 67-66 conference at JQH Arena on Wednesday night. Deontae Hawkins scored a game-high 19 for the Redbirds.

All five Missouri State starters reached double figures with Alize Johnson scoring a team-high 17 points, Jarrid Rhodes tallying 16 points and Miller posting 14. Jarred Dixon also scored 11 points and notched a career-high 7 assists in his return to the starting lineup, while Obediah Church provided 13 rebounds and 4 blocks.

There were four ties and three lead changes in the second half.

Missouri State (15-13, 6-9 MVC) has lost six of their last seven games.

It was their sixth conference game and eighth of the season that has ended within a single possession. The Bears are 2-6 in those games.