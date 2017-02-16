MSHSAA Class 1 wrestling results from Thursday morning

106 Class 1

Round 1 (16 Man)

Champ. Round 1 – Connor McAteer (Whitfield) 37-11 won by fall over Kagan Froning (Fatima) 18-12 (Fall 1:18)

Champ. Round 1 – Radley Reed (Penney) 24-11 won by decision over Tim Speer (Mid-Buchanan) 39-15 (Dec 8-7)

Champ. Round 1 – Levi Connelly (Seneca) 42-7 won by fall over Corvon Johnson (Brentwood) 17-26 (Fall 0:23)

Champ. Round 1 – James Jury (Brookfield) 33-10 won by fall over Ethan Wood (Rock Port) 33-15 (Fall 1:29)

Champ. Round 1 – Ross Critten (Gallatin) 43-2 won by fall over Jeremy Wimer (Albany) 35-12 (Fall 1:45)

Champ. Round 1 – Lizzie Miller (Buffalo) 31-18 won by fall over Adam Runge (Lutheran – St. Charles) 20-10 (Fall 2:00)

Champ. Round 1 – Tanner Dalinghaus (Lathrop) 47-3 won by fall over Mason Hutchings (Richmond) 31-21 (Fall 0:56)

Champ. Round 1 – Tommy Weeks (Adrian) 39-4 won by fall over Gabe Keeley (Principia) 18-10 (Fall 0:38)

113 Class 1

Round 1 (16 Man)

Champ. Round 1 – Wade Raeman (Whitfield) 35-9 won by fall over Keegan Allen (Gallatin) 26-9 (Fall 0:37)

Champ. Round 1 – Max Roark (Seneca) 34-9 won by fall over Nick Williams (South Harrison) 29-21 (Fall 1:09)

Champ. Round 1 – Rance Waigand (Richmond) 44-3 won by fall over Luke Arias (Maplewood-Richmond) 13-14 (Fall 1:27)

Champ. Round 1 – Carter Lalumia (Adrian) 36-6 won by fall over Conner Berry (Maysville) 27-17 (Fall 2:22)

Champ. Round 1 – Ethan Smith (Buffalo) 45-7 won by fall over Joey Russell (Lawson) 16-20 (Fall 0:27)

Champ. Round 1 – Colton Fisher (Marceline) 37-6 won by decision over Tristin Benson (Hancock) 35-9 (Dec 5-4)

Champ. Round 1 – Andrew Beane (Lathrop) 45-6 won by fall over Zach Reed (Versailles) 23-15 (Fall 2:45)

Champ. Round 1 – Andrew Newbrough (Centralia) 42-6 won by fall over Isaac Conrad (Lutheran – St. Charles) 33-15 (Fall 3:58)

120 Class 1

Round 1 (16 Man)

Champ. Round 1 – Mike McAteer (Whitfield) 44-3 won by fall over Joe Johnson (Tina-Avalon) 16-10 (Fall 0:52)

Champ. Round 1 – Dawson Stephens (Seneca) 39-12 won by decision over Tristan Blair (Lathrop) 38-7 (Dec 6-5)

Champ. Round 1 – Dylan Wheeler (Marceline) 43-2 won by fall over Quinn Kelly (Lutheran – St. Charles) 18-30 (Fall 0:56)

Champ. Round 1 – Braden Carpenter (Lawson) 25-14 won by fall over Wyatt Cooley (Father Tolton Catholic) 26-15 (Fall 2:14)

Champ. Round 1 – Dallas Larsen (Warsaw) 39-4 won by decision over Zac Braun (Lone Jack) 27-12 (Dec 4-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Caleb Kelly (Principia) 30-5 won by major decision over Logan Claypole (Richmond) 23-17 (MD 12-4)

Champ. Round 1 – Dylan Wade (Maysville) 48-4 won by decision over Kooper Wilson (Versailles) 30-14 (Dec 9-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Chase Wheeler (Carrollton) 21-7 won by fall over Cody Stoll (Valle Catholic) 19-6 (Fall 3:01)

126 Class 1

Round 1 (16 Man)

Champ. Round 1 – Legend Alicea (Whitfield) 17-20 won by fall over Wyatt Segar (Polo) 32-16 (Fall 2:21)

Champ. Round 1 – Dalton Wade (Maysville) 37-13 won by decision over Robert Gutierrez (Tipton) 32-3 (Dec 7-6)

Champ. Round 1 – Austin Bowman (Richmond) 36-3 won by tech fall over Keon Hollis (Sumner) 29-9 (TF-1.5 2:28 (18-2))

Champ. Round 1 – Dalton Bridges (Blair Oaks) 27-7 won by fall over Tyler Hachman (Lawson) 26-8 (Fall 3:49)

Champ. Round 1 – Dalton Hembree (Seneca) 50-4 won by fall over Will Engel (Albany) 27-19 (Fall 0:28)

Champ. Round 1 – Andrew Huddleston (Hallsville) 33-14 won by fall over Garrett Andersen (Maplewood-Richmond) 22-7 (Fall 1:29)

Champ. Round 1 – Drake Eychaner (North Andrew) 39-4 won by decision over Konner Shewmaker (Versailles) 8-4 (Dec 8-4)

Champ. Round 1 – Josh Aleman (Principia) 26-12 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Ethan Skinner (Lafayette County) 31-14 (UTB 6-5)

132 Class 1

Round 1 (16 Man)

Champ. Round 1 – Richard Jordan (Whitfield) 26-11 won by fall over Griffin Jennings (South Harrison) 22-26 (Fall 3:23)

Champ. Round 1 – Grafton Littrell (Centralia) 45-7 won by decision over Trenton Houston (Buffalo) 42-15 (Dec 6-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Tyler Ross (Lawson) 42-4 won by major decision over Garrett Sheets (Principia) 20-15 (MD 11-1)

Champ. Round 1 – Jadon Henry (North Callaway) 43-7 won by fall over Drayton Harris (Gallatin) 39-10 (Fall 3:04)

Champ. Round 1 – Dylan Caldwell (Richmond) 36-16 won by decision over Dayton Fields (Seneca) 46-5 (Dec 7-6)

Champ. Round 1 – Ashton Wynn (Hancock) 36-7 won by major decision over Jared Eads (Maysville) 24-14 (MD 17-5)

Champ. Round 1 – Alex Hollingsworth (Lexington) 42-0 won by decision over Bo Thomas (Blair Oaks) 40-11 (Dec 10-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Trey Huck (Valle Catholic) 28-12 won by fall over Brayan Rodriguez (West Platte) 25-11 (Fall 3:54)

138 Class 1

Round 1 (16 Man)

Champ. Round 1 – Kade Kennedy (Plattsburg) 46-12 won by major decision over Chase Lynch (Brentwood) 29-8 (MD 15-7)

Champ. Round 1 – Clayton Stallo (Marceline) 41-6 won by fall over Brandon Rogalski (Knob Noster) 36-15 (Fall 5:32)

Champ. Round 1 – Kaleb Popplewell (Maysville) 52-2 won by fall over Connor Roberts (Palmyra) 11-21 (Fall 1:28)

Champ. Round 1 – Cameron Wheeler (Carrollton) 34-6 won by tech fall over Marcus Autrey (Buffalo) 39-14 (TF-1.5 5:39 (16-1))

Champ. Round 1 – Trenton Rankin (Lafayette County) 38-14 won by decision over Zachary Shannon (Adrian) 38-9 (Dec 10-6)

Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Anderson (Mid-Buchanan) 36-15 won by forfeit over Keith Clay (Sumner) 42-8 (For.)

Champ. Round 1 – Luke West (Hallsville) 46-3 won by fall over Solomon Tevis (Holden) 22-17 (Fall 4:38)

Champ. Round 1 – Cade Killingsworth (Lawson) 32-11 won by major decision over Ethan Hovis (Whitfield) 30-19 (MD 12-0)

145 Class 1

Round 1 (16 Man)

Champ. Round 1 – Dylan Shotwell (Whitfield) 42-6 won by major decision over Dillon Young (Holden) 30-16 (MD 22-12)

Champ. Round 1 – Braeden Campbell (Summit Christian Academy) 43-8 won by decision over Wyatt Bird (Gallatin) 38-8 (Dec 3-1)

Champ. Round 1 – Brock Mauller (Father Tolton Catholic) 43-0 won by fall over Daryus Webb (Sumner) 41-11 (Fall 3:09)

Champ. Round 1 – Carter Kinkead (Centralia) 30-3 won by fall over Kaden Ehrhardt (North Andrew) 33-6 (Fall 3:36)

Champ. Round 1 – Braidn Ford (Richmond) 38-8 won in tie breaker – 1 over Dalton Cook (Lawson) 28-16 (TB-1 8-6)

Champ. Round 1 – Kolby Estes (Warsaw) 46-4 won by decision over Jim Todaro (Herculaneum) 32-3 (Dec 7-1)

Champ. Round 1 – Dalton Schlie (Plattsburg) 36-7 won by major decision over Cayden Bertz (Lexington) 18-21 (MD 12-1)

Champ. Round 1 – Cole Hatfield (Seneca) 48-7 won by fall over Barrett Pierce (Principia) 29-11 (Fall 1:43)

152 Class 1

Round 1 (16 Man)

Champ. Round 1 – Stevie Elwell (Knob Noster) 13-2 won by fall over Matt Green (Maplewood-Richmond) 24-6 (Fall 4:00)

Champ. Round 1 – Colton Williams (Lawson) 25-1 won by fall over Khalil Walker (Brookfield) 32-12 (Fall 4:32)

Champ. Round 1 – Jarrett Jacques (Father Tolton Catholic) 42-0 won by medical forfeit over William Buchanan (Principia) 21-20 (M. For.)

Champ. Round 1 – Declan Schweizer (Gallatin) 33-10 won by fall over Payton Wolfe (Lathrop) 34-19 (Fall 5:03)

Champ. Round 1 – Alex Cupp (Marceline) 42-6 won by fall over Nick McGurn (O`Hara) 34-16 (Fall 1:10)

Champ. Round 1 – Chad Maupin (North Callaway) 42-6 won by fall over Matt Schueddig (Whitfield) 17-27 (Fall 2:00)

Champ. Round 1 – Parker Rotterman (Mid-Buchanan) 43-8 won by decision over Mason Hewitt (Richmond) 10-8 (Dec 12-6)

Champ. Round 1 – Trey Smith (Seneca) 54-1 won by fall over Jacob Wicker (Central (New Madrid)) 22-18 (Fall 0:25)

160 Class 1

Round 1 (16 Man)

Champ. Round 1 – Zac Russell (Whitfield) 47-6 won by fall over Bryce Laughtenschlager (Lexington) 16-14 (Fall 3:24)

Champ. Round 1 – Mason Hoagland (Knob Noster) 38-10 won by fall over Gavin Johns (South Harrison) 31-12 (Fall 3:16)

Champ. Round 1 – Drew Rorebeck (Trenton) 33-4 won by fall over Devin Schlereth (Hancock) 15-9 (Fall 0:49)

Champ. Round 1 – Floyd Miller (Buffalo) 42-5 won by fall over Wyatt Cummings (Plattsburg) 31-25 (Fall 5:11)

Champ. Round 1 – Andrew Martin (Holden) 43-6 won by fall over John Shanks (Stanberry) 28-17 (Fall 1:28)

Champ. Round 1 – Antonio Norman (Cleveland NJROTC) 30-3 won by injury default over Kenton Delana (Richmond) 35-13 (Inj. 4:45)

Champ. Round 1 – Lance Hymer (Seneca) 51-7 won by fall over Justin Wright (Lathrop) 47-4 (Fall 2:43)

Champ. Round 1 – Andrew Edgar (Marceline) 44-3 won by fall over Noah Ostler (Principia) 22-10 (Fall 3:22)

170 Class 1

Round 1 (16 Man)

Champ. Round 1 – Austin Reid (Buffalo) 38-14 won by fall over Lawrence Bourrage (Cleveland NJROTC) 28-8 (Fall 5:00)

Champ. Round 1 – Alvaro Porras (Lexington) 35-11 won by decision over Kameren Jenkins (Lawson) 29-19 (Dec 5-4)

Champ. Round 1 – Kodie Bellury (Knob Noster) 47-3 won by fall over Louis Culton (Lutheran North) 16-14 (Fall 2:38)

Champ. Round 1 – Dominic Nobile (Richmond) 38-5 won by fall over Jason Wright (Lathrop) 32-18 (Fall 4:48)

Champ. Round 1 – Jackson Evans (Centralia) 48-4 won by fall over Clayton Stoll (Stanberry) 34-11 (Fall 0:51)

Champ. Round 1 – Michael Trotter (Versailles) 34-11 won by fall over Tayveon Brown (Brentwood) 17-11 (Fall 3:24)

Champ. Round 1 – Mason Doll (South Harrison) 48-1 won by medical forfeit over Lucas `Luke` Staton (Carrollton) 34-11 (M. For.)

Champ. Round 1 – Taylor Cook (Seneca) 44-11 won by fall over Evan Roberts (Maplewood-Richmond) 17-7 (Fall 0:53)

182 Class 1

Round 1 (16 Man)

Champ. Round 1 – Noah Elmore (Whitfield) 44-7 won by fall over Trevor Bodine (Centralia) 40-13 (Fall 1:30)

Champ. Round 1 – Kale Schrader (Seneca) 42-7 won by fall over Jake Post (Maysville) 38-15 (Fall 3:47)

Champ. Round 1 – Austin Keefhaver (Richmond) 34-7 won by fall over Jeremy Perry (Lutheran North) 16-17 (Fall 0:45)

Champ. Round 1 – Corbin Menke (Lawson) 46-1 won by fall over Montgomery Mills (Father Tolton Catholic) 27-16 (Fall 2:21)

Champ. Round 1 – Willie Schotte (Versailles) 41-0 won by fall over Wyatt Starmer (South Harrison) 33-18 (Fall 0:40)

Champ. Round 1 – Gabe Frank (Carrollton) 32-11 won by fall over Justin Shipley (Brentwood) 27-8 (Fall 3:00)

Champ. Round 1 – Brett Campbell (Summit Christian Academy) 53-0 won by fall over Travis Stout (Holden) 25-21 (Fall 1:34)

Champ. Round 1 – Warren Sheppard (Lexington) 35-4 won by fall over Herman Jackson (Central (New Madrid)) 16-16 (Fall 1:41)

195 Class 1

Round 1 (16 Man)

Champ. Round 1 – William Boldt (Whitfield) 31-9 won by fall over Trenton Holloway (Summit Christian Academy) 27-12 (Fall 0:43)

Champ. Round 1 – Graydee Rains (Gallatin) 43-4 won by decision over Dylan Wilson (Holden) 33-14 (Dec 14-7)

Champ. Round 1 – Adrean Fisher (Lawson) 39-3 won by fall over Promise Cooper (Sumner) 24-18 (Fall 0:58)

Champ. Round 1 – Jadan Whitney (Trenton) 40-13 won by fall over Paul Karsten (Blair Oaks) 29-14 (Fall 4:57)

Champ. Round 1 – Blake Williamson (Buffalo) 47-4 won by fall over McCauley Bowers (Richmond) 34-17 (Fall 3:59)

Champ. Round 1 – Blake McClain (Plattsburg) 10-2 won by medical forfeit over Cody Babb (Central (New Madrid)) 30-15 (M. For.)

Champ. Round 1 – Richard Menconi (Brookfield) 45-1 won by fall over Owen Gray (Diamond) 36-18 (Fall 1:09)

Champ. Round 1 – Luke Douglas (Lathrop) 43-11 won by fall over Alex Reyes (Principia) 13-16 (Fall 1:23)

220 Class 1

Round 1 (16 Man)

Champ. Round 1 – Colten Kenady (Buffalo) 41-10 won by fall over Davonte Trotter (Hancock) 13-8 (Fall 1:51)

Champ. Round 1 – Justin Leath (Lone Jack) 34-3 won by decision over DJ Gerhart (Marceline) 37-8 (Dec 8-4)

Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Aeschbacher (Versailles) 39-2 won by fall over Daniel Young (Sumner) 34-12 (Fall 0:29)

Champ. Round 1 – Gunner Martin (Polo) 47-1 won by fall over Bradley Gibson (Plattsburg) 44-14 (Fall 1:21)

Champ. Round 1 – Sam Hasekamp (Centralia) 53-1 won by fall over Johnathan Chittum (North Andrew) 35-15 (Fall 1:15)

Champ. Round 1 – Scott Farley (Blair Oaks) 24-6 won by tech fall over Brian Mickle (Central (New Madrid)) 12-8 (TF-1.5 5:18 (18-2))

Champ. Round 1 – Mason Owen (Trenton) 38-11 won by major decision over Conner Osmon (Albany) 25-8 (MD 13-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Nate Fauquier (Warsaw) 38-12 won by fall over Anthony Heard (Lutheran – St. Charles) 25-21 (Fall 5:42)

285 Class 1

Round 1 (16 Man)

Champ. Round 1 – Max Darrah (Whitfield) 44-2 won by fall over Lane Fuston (South Harrison) 20-21 (Fall 0:34)

Champ. Round 1 – Joe Goetz (Lafayette County) 39-10 won by fall over Ayden Easton (Versailles) 30-13 (Fall 1:51)

Champ. Round 1 – Caden Robinson (Summit Christian Academy) 33-3 won by fall over Andrew Thomas (Central (New Madrid)) 10-7 (Fall 0:31)

Champ. Round 1 – Diaz Elliott (Richmond) 41-9 won by fall over Isaac Hill (Holden) 32-9 (Fall 1:20)

Champ. Round 1 – Trey Taft (Centralia) 35-16 won in tie breaker – 1 over Shane Sisco (Buffalo) 43-7 (TB-1 3-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Harrison Matthews (Mid-Buchanan) 37-17 won by fall over Ty Youngblood (Principia) 24-12 (Fall 2:50)

Champ. Round 1 – Brooks Baker (Brookfield) 41-1 won by fall over Kaleb Bisges (Blair Oaks) 17-16 (Fall 1:34)

Champ. Round 1 – Elory Anderson (Stanberry) 39-3 won by fall over Devin Hart (Lutheran North) 18-10 (Fall 2:46)

