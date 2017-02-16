Missouri’s McCaskill sees ‘red flags’ in Trump’s departed labor nominee

President Trump’s labor secretary nominee has withdrawn his name from consideration. Andy Puzder’s business record and personal issues have sparked growing criticism among some lawmakers, including Senator Claire McCaskill (D-Missouri).

“Boy there’s a lot of red flags. The secretary of labor and you’re not paying taxes on illegal immigrants working in your own home, saying we’d be better off if we had all machines and not people working,” asked McCaskill. “This doesn’t sound like someone who has my view of what the Department of Labor should be about. People who knowingly don’t pay taxes on an illegal immigrant working is a problem.”

Puzder also opposes federal minimum wage increases and has dealt with allegations of wage violations at some of his fast food chain restaurants.

“I am interested in hearing how people who work in hourly jobs can survive without having to have government assistance,” says McCaskill.

Most Republicans call Puzder a great leader for the Labor Department, but the Senate reportedly lacked the votes required to confirm him.

Puzder is the CEO of a St. Louis based fast food company which includes Hardee’s and Carl Junior’s.