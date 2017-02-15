Royals pitcher breaks a rib in freaky farm accident. Club honors Ventura as workouts begin in Arizona

Lefty reliever Brian Flynn had a setback as he battles for a Royals bullpen spot. He will miss as much as two months after breaking a rib and have three non-displaced fractures in his vertebrae after he fell to the roof of his barn in McAlester Oklahoma. Manager Ned Yost addressed the freak injury.

“He was working on his barn and fell through the roof,” Yost said. “So he took a pretty good tumble, knocked himself out. He’s going to be eight weeks behind everyone else.”

Flynn is listed at 6’7, 250 pounds.

The Royals left a stall open for Yordano Ventura and wore patches on their jerseys in his memory as they held their first spring training workout Tuesday. Spring training begins three weeks after the 25-year-old pitcher died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic. Toxicology reports should be coming out any day.