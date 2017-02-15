Reyes will need Tommy John surgery. #STLCards eye a 2018 return for their top prospect

Cardinals General Manager John Mozeliak confirmed reports that were surfacing late Tuesday afternoon that the club’s top pitching prospect, Alex Reyes, will need Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right throwing elbow. An MRI by team doctor George Paletta confirmed the injury.

Reyes will get a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews, but Mozeliak is certain the diagnosis is correct.

Reyes is schedule to have surgery in Jupiter, Florida on Thursday. He will begin his rehab and if all goes according to play, Reyes will target a return to the field for the 2018 season.