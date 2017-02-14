Mo. House committee chairman blasted for cutting off NAACP president

Two advocacy groups released a joint statement last night criticizing actions at a legislative hearing.

The directors of PROMO and Empower Missouri are strongly objecting to the treatment of NAACP Missouri president Nimrod Chapel, Jr. who they say was cut-off from testifying against legislation.

They claim House Special Committee on Litigation Reform Chairman Bill Lant treated Chapel Jr. unfairly at a hearing on several measures dealing with workplace discrimination.

The ranking Democrat on the committee, Representative Gina Mitten, released a statement calling Lant’s behavior “unprofessional and racist.”

A Youtube video of the exchange is here.