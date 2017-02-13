Lady Bears use 34-5 run to ease past Evansville

Missouri State placed four scorers in double figures and used a 34-5 run midway through the contest to help secure a 68-43 Missouri Valley Conference victory against Evansville Sunday at JQH Arena. With their fifth straight win, the Lady Bears improved to 13-10 overall and 9-3 in MVC play, now three games ahead of the two teams tied for fourth place in the standings.

Liza Fruendt (15 points, 10 rebounds) and Alexa Willard (10 points, 11 rebounds) became the first MSU duo to record double-doubles in the same game since November 2015, while Danielle Gitzen scored a career-high 15 points and Lexi Hughes tallied 16 on 4-for-5 shooting from beyond the arc to go with four assists.

The Lady Bears head to Illinois next week for games at Bradley (7 p.m. Friday) and Illinois State (11:30 a.m. Sunday).