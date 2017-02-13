Cunningham sisters combine for 40 points in 4th straight home win for #Mizzou women

Mizzou Women’s Basketball (17-9, 7-5) beat Arkansas, 67-56, on Sunday night, for its fourth straight home win. Redshirt senior Lindsey Cunningham scored in a career-high 21 points and made a career-high five three-pointers, shooting 5-of-5 from beyond the arc. Sophomore Sophie Cunningham added 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The Tigers completed their first season sweep over the Razorbacks since joining the SEC. Mizzou is now 13-1 at home during the 2016-17 campaign and have seven conference victories overall for the third straight season.

Mizzou shot 59% from three-point range.

With the victory, Mizzou clinched its fifth consecutive winning season for the first time since 1985-1990.