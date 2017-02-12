Missing Missouri KKK leader dead from gunshot to head, stepson reportedly arrested

Charges could be filed as early as Monday in connection with the death of a missing Missouri Ku Klux Klan leader. The Park Hills Daily Journal reports that autopsy results have revealed that 51-year-old Frank Ancona of Leadwood died from a gunshot wound to the head. His body was found Sunday along the Big River near Belgrade in east central Missouri by a family who was fishing nearby. His vehicle was located in the neighboring town of Potosi.

A man has been arrested on an unrelated drug charge. KMOV-TV in St. Louis is reporting that Ancona’s stepson has been arrested by law enforcement. Multiple residences have been searched in connection with the death.

Law enforcement learned on Thursday that Ancona went missing. Ancona’s wife reported that her husband said he had to deliver something out of state for work, but his workplace says he was not assigned to a job outside of Missouri.

Ancona’s wife was also questioned by law enforcement about a Facebook post last week requesting a roommate. Mrs. Ancona reported that her husband planned to file for divorce when he returned from his trip.

Ancona held the role of imperial wizard for the Ku Klux Klan for several years.