Susan Van Note murder trial will continue next week

Closing arguments are expected to begin sometime next week in southwest Missouri’s Lebanon, in the trial of a Kansas City-area lawyer charged with murdering her father and his girlfriend in 2010.

Susan Van Note of Lee’s Summit is charged with two counts of murder and forgery.

Missourinet Lebanon affiliate KBNN Radio reports Van Note is accused of shooting and stabbing her father, William Van Note, and his girlfriend, Sharon Dickson, at their Sunrise Beach home in October 2010. Dickson died at the scene, but Mr. Van Note survived and called 911.

Prosecutors say he was taken to a Columbia hospital and was on life support, until Elizabeth Van Note allegedly presented paperwork ordering him removed.

Prosecutors say Elizabeth Van Note forged those papers.

A jury has been listening to more prosecution witnesses Friday.