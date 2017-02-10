Mizzou women come up short on the road again

The Mizzou women’s basketball team played their third straight against a ranked opponent, and the Tigers lost at No. 24 Tennessee, 77-66. Mizzou (16-9, 6-5) shot 49.1 percent but couldn’t hold off a strong second half by Tennessee’s.

The Tigers were up 35-30 at the half, , but Tennessee went on a 9-2 run to open the fourth quarter and to take a 63-56 lead with 6:14 remaining.

Cierra Porter led the Tigers with 19 points and 10 rebounds, her team-best 10th double-double of the season. Sierra Michaelis scored 17 points and Sophie Cunningham added 16 points, 14 in the second half.

Mizzou returns home Sunday to face border rival Arkansas. Tip is set for 5 p.m. CT on SEC Network.