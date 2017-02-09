The Bill Pollock Show–Death by donation bin, more on the Billikens’ missing bus and MLB’s baserunning blunder (PODCAST)

1–Do you like baseball?

2–Do you wish the games didn’t last as long or at least had more action?

If you answered yes to those questions, then you’ll want to listen to my podcast, because I will blow your mind with one simple suggestion that will change the game.

But first…

A woman, who like to help the less fortunate by donating to those clothing collection bins, got stuck in one and died. What was she doing with her arm inside the bin to begin with?

A theory on why the Saint Louis Billikens bus driver took off during the game on a drinking binge.

OK…Major League Baseball wants to test putting a runner on second base to start each extra inning. The goal is to shorten up the length of games. Before you start placing runners on base without earning it, let me suggest one adjustment an existing rule that would eliminate the number of extra inning games played and/or limit the number of innings if a game is tied after nine.