Yeo takes a chance on Jake Allen and it pay off with another shutout over Sens

The success of the Blues is going to ride on the shoulders of two players. Goalie Jake Allen and forward Vladimir Tarasenko. When they’re clicking, the team looks great. Allen made 30 saves and Tarasenko scored twice as the Blues beat the Ottawa Senators 6-0 on Tuesday night. St. Louis is now 3-1 under new coach Mike Yeo.

Magnus Paajarvi, Patrik Berglund, Alexander Steen and Ivan Barbashev also scored for the Blues (27-22-5). Paul Stastny and David Perron added two assists apiece.

Coming off Monday night’s 2-0 win over Philadelphia, Yeo was left with a choice. Go back to Carter Hutton on back-to-back nights or turn to Allen, who had to fight off recent struggles? The move to go to Allen paid off.

“What I’ve done in the past, what the organization has done in the past, is after a shutout you come back with that same goaltender, but given the way that Jake has played lately we had confidence in him coming into this game,” Yeo said. “We knew it was going to be a good test and he would be tested and he was outstanding.”