State Auditor’s 2016 review shows all Missouri taxing authorities in compliance with property tax rates

A 2016 review shows compliance among Missouri’s taxing authorities on property tax rates. This is the second year since the State Auditor’s Office began reviewing property tax rates in 1985 that no taxing authorities levied a tax rate above the tax rate certified. Last year was the first.

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway’s office reviews rates to determine whether they are compliant with state law and to monitor rate adjustments to ensure revenue neutrality, as required by law. The audit provides property tax rates reported to the State Auditor’s Office for local government entities, such as cities, counties, and school and fire districts. In 2016, staff reviewed 4,848 property tax rates of 2,823 taxing authorities.

The office does not make recommendations on property tax rates or increases.

The complete review of 2016 property tax rates is available online here.

Auditor Galloway also released a summary report of findings from property tax systems and county collector offices. The report is online here.