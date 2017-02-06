Mizzou women go cold on the road and see their five-game win streak end

Mizzou Women’s Basketball’s had their five-game winning streak snapped at No. 5 Mississippi State on Sunday in 70-53 final. Mizzou’s win streak was its longest in conference play since 1990. The Tigers drop to 16-8 overall and 6-4 in Southeastern Conference play. Sophomore guard Sophie Cunningham (Columbia, Mo.) led Mizzou with 19 points and nine rebounds. Cunningham has reached double digits in 17 games during her second season.

Down nine heading into the third quarter, Mizzou went cold and saw the Bulldogs lead reach as high as 20. The Tigers would close to 11, but never get closer.

Mizzou continues a two-game road swing with a trip to No. 25 Tennessee on Thursday.