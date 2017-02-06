Missouri lawmaker from Ferguson wants DNR to build state park in Kinloch

Missourinet

Legislation authorizing the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to acquire property near Lambert Field for a state park will be heard Monday evening by a House committee in Jefferson City.

State Rep. Courtney Allen Curtis (photo courtesy; Tim Bommel, Missouri House Communications)

State Rep. Courtney Allen Curtis (D-Ferguson) chairs the Missouri House Special Committee on Urban Issues, which meets Monday at 5 p.m.

Curtis will testify before his committee and will present his bill, which authorizes DNR to acquire property in Kinloch to establish the “Historic Kinloch State Park”.

Curtis doesn’t have a cost yet, adding that he’s waiting on a fiscal note. Curtis tells Missourinet that a state park would help preserve and revitalize the Kinloch area.

Missouri’s current state park system contains 92 state parks and historic sites.

A one-tenth-of-one-percent parks, soils and water sales tax is the primary source of funding for the state park system.