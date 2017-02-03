Missouri Representative wants to change how often officers must fulfill required training

State Rep. Mike Kelley (R-Lamar) is proposing that Missouri’s more than 17,000 law enforcement officers complete required continuing education hours every five years instead of annually. Currently, officers must fulfill 24 hours of Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) each year. The requirement was adopted more than a year ago by the state’s POST Commission.

“I would rather see us put a limited amount of hours that are actually productive and good for the citizens of our state, versus doing something that makes us feel good but is completely worthless,” says Kelley.

Rep. Shamed Dogan (R-Ballwin) questions whether less training is a good idea.

“But worthless in whose eyes,” asks Dogan.

The training standards include de-escalation techniques, fair and impartial policing, crisis management and handling individuals with mental health issues.

Kelley’s proposal is being considered by a House committee.

Hear the entire exchange between Kelley and Dogan: