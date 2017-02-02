The Bill Pollock Show–Matt Adams drops 30 pounds doing pilates. My motivational speech for your kids (PODCAST)

Cardinals first baseman Matt Adams has averaged .242 over his last two seasons. Not only did he struggle at home plate, he struggled at the dinner plate. Listed at 260 pounds, Matt decided to trim the fat…and this offseason he took up Pilates and dropped 30 pounds.

Former pitcher Barry Zito is now a country singer. We’ll give a listen.

Today, I get on my soapbox and I have some inspirational words for your children who are afraid to try something, whether it’s in sports, music or the arts.

(The photo of Matt Adams is from Instagram Pilates4Pros)