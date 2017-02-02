Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Missourinet 7 a.m. News 2-2-17

Missourinet 7 a.m. News 2-2-17

By

Top Stories:  Several hundred students gathered yesterday on the University of Missouri campus in Columbia to show support for international students.  And state lawmakers are looking at a proposal to increase regulations over liability court cases.