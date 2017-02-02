Governor’s signature would make Missouri the 28th right-to-work state

A decade-long mission by Republicans in the state legislature to make Missouri a right-to-work state is on the verge of happening. The state House passed a bill 100-59 today that bars mandatory union fees in the workplace. The measure now heads to Governor Greitens (R) for his signature. He has pledged to sign it.

Union members flooded the Missouri capitol today to watch as the state House debated the legislation which includes a grandfather clause that’s meant to protect existing contracts. The clause was added by the Senate before that chamber passed the proposal one week ago.

Supporters of right-to-work laws say such legislation would strengthen Missouri’s economy and job growth. Critics of right-to-work laws say the measures weaken unions and wages.

Kentucky passed a similar measure last month.