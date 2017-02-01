Odom “really excited about this group,” as Mizzou signs 2017 class (VIDEO)

University of Missouri Head Football Coach Barry Odom and his staff have unveiled their second recruiting class today as part of National Signing Day. The newest group of Tigers comprise an outstanding haul of talented student-athletes from all over the country who will look to help the program reach its championship goals. As of Noon central time Wednesday, 23 standouts representing 15 different states signed their names to National Letters of Intent to attend and play football at Mizzou. If more student-athletes join later in the day, their information will be released when available.

The coaching staff found a lot of success in the footprint of the Southeastern Conference, as 15 of the 25 members of the 2017 class hail from SEC states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas.

“We are really excited about this group,” said Head Coach Barry Odom. “We’ve nationally identified some very talented guys, and our staff has done a tremendous job in finding young men who are great fits for our program. They fit what we want culturally and schematically and help us with our needs at each position. We’ve found a group of guys who are very like-minded and determined, who want to be Mizzou Tigers. They will have the opportunity to be a special class moving forward,” he said.

2017 Mizzou Football Recruiting Class Full Packet

Three from the group are already enrolled in classes at Mizzou this semester, and are gearing up to take part in spring drills, beginning in March. Joining Mizzou for the spring semester are OL Pompey Coleman (Indianapolis, Ind.), OL Yasir Durant (native of Philadelphia, Pa., transferring from Arizona Western Community College) and RB Isaiah Miller (Baldwin, Fla). They will be on hand for spring drills as the Tigers prepare for the annual Black & Gold Game set for April 15th (1 p.m. central time) at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium.