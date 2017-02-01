National Signing Day–List of 2017 recruits for Mizzou

Some of the suspense of National Signing Day has been lost as the frenzy to be the first to report new commits covers the college football landscape in Missouri. Between national recruiting sites, local papers and bloggers, we already have the list of recruits who will be coming to play for the Missouri Tigers. There could always be a last minute surprise, but at this point all head coach Barry Odom and his staff is waiting for are the official letters that will begin streaming in this morning.

After a late addition with 5’7 wide receiver O’Shae Clark of Cypress, Texas, the Tigers expect to have 23 new players.

Follow Missourinet.com for breaking or changing news and be sure to follow me on Twitter @Missourisports today at 1:30. I’ll have live video of Barry Odom and assistants talking about the class of 2017.

2017 Missouri commits

— WR O’Shae Clark, Cypress Springs High School (Cypress, Texas)

— DT Walter Palmore, Eastern Arizona College (Thatcher, Ariz.)

— DT Kobie Whiteside, Alief Taylor High School (Houston)

— QB Taylor Powell, Fayetteville High School (Fayetteville, Ark.)

— S Tyree Gillespie, Vanguard High School (Ocala, Fla.)

— S Jordan Ulmer, Belleville High School (Belleville, Mich.)

— CB Adam Sparks, Dutchtown High School (Geismar, La.)

— OL Yasir Durant, Arizona Western College (Yuma, Ariz.)

— RB Isaiah Miller, Baldwin High School (Jacksonville, Fla.)

— RB Larry Rountree III, Millbrook High School (Raleigh, N.C.)

— DE Nathaniel Anderson, New Mexico Military Institute (Roswell, N.M.)

— DT Rashad Brandon, ASA College (Brooklyn, N.Y.)

— CB Terry Petry, Ridge Point (Missouri City, Texas)

— DE/OLB Chris Turner, Hammond High School (Hammond, La.)

— S Joshuah Bledsoe, Dekaney High School, (Spring, Texas)

— ILB Aubrey Miller, Whitehaven High School (Memphis, Tennessee)

— C Case Cook, Carrollton High School (Carrollton, Georgia)

— ILB Jamal Brooks, Bessemer City High School (Bessemer City, Alabama)

— OL Larry Borom, Brother Rice High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)

— TE Logan Christopherson, Lemont High School (Lemont, Ill.)

— OL Pompey Coleman, Ben Davis High School (Indianapolis)

— OL Hyrin White, DeSota High School (DeSoto, Texas)

— Ath Da’Ron Davis, Lee’s Summit North High School (Lee’s Summit, Mo.)