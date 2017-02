A Missouri House committee is being asked to strengthen penalties against those who harm or attempt to attack first responders. Rep. Shamed Dogan (R-Ballwin) tells bill sponsor Nick Schroer (R-O’Fallon) certain parts of the legislation are excessive.

Schroer says he hopes tougher punishment discourages individuals from attacking law enforcement.

The committee has not voted yet on the proposal.

To view the proposed changes in penalties for such crimes, click here.